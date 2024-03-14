Sports

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro Stuns Aryna Sabalenka; Coco Gauff Beats Elise Mertens

World number two, Aryna Sabalenka, suffered a surprise defeat to Emma Navarro in the fourth round of Indian Wells. Sabalenka had recently defended her Australian Open title in January but lost to the 23rd seed, Navarro, 6-3 3-6 6-2. Navarro received support from the crowd as she secured her first WTA 1000 quarter-final. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the third seed, won 6-0 6-2 against Belgium's Elise Mertens. Playing on her 20th birthday, the 2023 US Open champion, Gauff, won the first set in just 25 minutes. After a brief interruption, Mertens managed to level the second set at 2-2. However, Gauff regained control and won four games in a row, securing her place in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive year.

Indian Wells Open: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after winning her match against Elise Mertens, of Belgium, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Coco Gauff, of the United States, right, shakes hands with Elise Mertens, of Belgium, after their match, won by Gauff, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, returns to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns to Elise Mertens, of Belgium, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, serves to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Emma Navarro, of the United States,serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a point against Emma Navarro, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Emma Navarro, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

