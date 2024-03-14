Sports

Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro Stuns Aryna Sabalenka; Coco Gauff Beats Elise Mertens

World number two, Aryna Sabalenka, suffered a surprise defeat to Emma Navarro in the fourth round of Indian Wells. Sabalenka had recently defended her Australian Open title in January but lost to the 23rd seed, Navarro, 6-3 3-6 6-2. Navarro received support from the crowd as she secured her first WTA 1000 quarter-final. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the third seed, won 6-0 6-2 against Belgium's Elise Mertens. Playing on her 20th birthday, the 2023 US Open champion, Gauff, won the first set in just 25 minutes. After a brief interruption, Mertens managed to level the second set at 2-2. However, Gauff regained control and won four games in a row, securing her place in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive year.