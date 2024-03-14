Indian Wells Open: Emma Navarro Stuns Aryna Sabalenka; Coco Gauff Beats Elise Mertens

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after winning her match against Elise Mertens, of Belgium, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, right, shakes hands with Elise Mertens, of Belgium, after their match, won by Gauff, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, returns to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns to Elise Mertens, of Belgium, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, serves to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, California.
Emma Navarro, of the United States,serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a point against Emma Navarro, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Emma Navarro, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.