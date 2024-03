Sports

Indian Wells Open: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner In 3 Sets, Enters Final - In Pics

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz halted Jannik Sinner's 19-match unbeaten run, trouncing the Italian 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Indian Wells Open 2024 semi-finals on Sunday (March 17, 2024) to book a summit clash against the winner of the other last-four match between Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev. Australian Open champion Sinner had won 16 straight matches to begin the year – and 19 in all stretching back to last season – but the number three seed had no answer to the Spaniard after winning the first set. Defending Indian Wells champion Alcaraz was broken twice after a three-hour rain delay as Sinner raced to a 6-1 first set victory. But having faced deuce on his opening service game of the second set, the Spaniard grabbed the initiative with an early break.