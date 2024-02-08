India lost 1-2 to China, followed by another 1-3 defeat at the hands of The Netherlands. The hosts lost their third match on the trot against the formidable Australia, who blanked them 3-0.

India faced a series of losses, first 1-2 against China, then 1-3 against The Netherlands, and finally a 3-0 defeat by Australia. Now, they are looking to make a comeback in their upcoming match against the USA.

Reflecting on the team's early setbacks, skipper Savita said: "Our initial matches have posed formidable challenges, but we're a resilient team. Each defeat has fuelled our determination to learn, adapt, and come back stronger.