England's Jonny Bairstow, left and Joe Root during a practice session at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right with pitch curator inspects the pitch during a practice session at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium ahead of their fourth cricket test against England in Ranchi.
England's players play football during a practise session ahead of their fourth cricket test against India in Ranchi.
England's Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed center and Shoiab Bashir, right during a practice session ahead of their fourth cricket test against India in Ranchi.
England's players huddle during a practice session ahead of their fourth cricket test against India in Ranchi.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, batting coach Vikram Rathour and others inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.
England's James Anderson with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Robinson and others during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.