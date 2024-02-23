Sports

India Vs England, 4th Test: Teams Sweat It Out At Nets Ahead Of Ranchi Clash

With the series poised at 2-1 in India's favour, both the teams trained in earnest on the eve of the fourth Test in Ranchi. While almost all England team members attended their pre-match practice session, only seven India players turned up for optional training. The uncapped pace bowler Akash Deep had bowled full tilt alongside his Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar at the nets the previous day, and he had a long batting session on the eve of the Test. The 27-year-old right-arm seamer might get the nod to replace Jasprit Bumrah and make his debut for India. Meanwhile, England have brought in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir to go alongside left-armer Tom Hartley, replacing leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed from their playing XI. They have also swapped seamer Ollie Robinson with Mark Wood.

February 23, 2024

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

England's Jonny Bairstow, left and Joe Root during a practice session at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right with pitch curator inspects the pitch during a practice session at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium ahead of their fourth cricket test against England in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
England's players play football during a practise session ahead of their fourth cricket test against India in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
England's Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed center and Shoiab Bashir, right during a practice session ahead of their fourth cricket test against India in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
England's players huddle during a practice session ahead of their fourth cricket test against India in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, batting coach Vikram Rathour and others inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match Practice Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
England's James Anderson with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Robinson and others during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

