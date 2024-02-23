Sports

India Vs England, 4th Test: Teams Sweat It Out At Nets Ahead Of Ranchi Clash

With the series poised at 2-1 in India's favour, both the teams trained in earnest on the eve of the fourth Test in Ranchi. While almost all England team members attended their pre-match practice session, only seven India players turned up for optional training. The uncapped pace bowler Akash Deep had bowled full tilt alongside his Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar at the nets the previous day, and he had a long batting session on the eve of the Test. The 27-year-old right-arm seamer might get the nod to replace Jasprit Bumrah and make his debut for India. Meanwhile, England have brought in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir to go alongside left-armer Tom Hartley, replacing leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed from their playing XI. They have also swapped seamer Ollie Robinson with Mark Wood.