India Vs England, 2nd Test: Brendon McCullum Hints At New Strategy For Second Match After Hyderabad Win

England men's Test team head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted that his side might field all four spinners against India in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, following their first match heroics. (1st Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The Three Lions, who bowled India out for 28 runs below target, will be boosted by the returning Shoaib Bashir, who, as per the England coach, may be pushed straight into the line-up.

Bashir had missed the first Test after failing to receive clearance to enter India on time.