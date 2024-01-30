Sports

India Vs England, 2nd Test: Brendon McCullum Hints At New Strategy For Second Match After Hyderabad Win

England's test team head coach, Brendon McCullum, has hinted at a change in tactics for the second Test in Visakhapatnam, following England's win over India in Hyderabad

Outlook Sports Desk

January 30, 2024

England men's Test team head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted that his side might field all four spinners against India in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, following their first match heroics. (1st Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The Three Lions, who bowled India out for 28 runs below target, will be boosted by the returning Shoaib Bashir, who, as per the England coach, may be pushed straight into the line-up.

Bashir had missed the first Test after failing to receive clearance to enter India on time.

“He was obviously with us in the camp in Abu Dhabi and he really impressed with his skill sets. He fits in the group. He again like Tom Hartley has little first-class experience but we thought his skill could help us in here," McCullum said in an interview with SENZ Radio.

“He turned up at a perfect time. The guys gave him a huge cheer and he witness the Test win. He also come to calculation for the next Test match. We won’t be afraid to play all spinners if the wickets will turn more."

Ollie Pope's brilliant near-double century and 'Bazball' aside, Tom Hartley's outstanding debut was a significant factor in England's victory in Hyderabad. McCullum, in the same interview, called Hartley's inclusion a 'punt selection' before lauding him for his performance.

“Tom Hartley on debut, who has only played a handful of first-class games stepped up with the bowl. It was a punt selection,” McCullum said.

“We saw something in him that we thought will work over here. He is a tough character and the way skipper handled him was quite remarkable as well. He obviously bowled us to the Test win."

The second Test between India and England begins on February 2, 2024, in Visakhapatnam. India have slipped to fifth in the World Test Championship 2023-25 following their defeat in the first match and will be looking to correct their position with a win next.

