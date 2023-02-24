India Vs Australia: Pat Cummins To Miss Third Test At Indore, Steve Smith To Lead Australia

With Australia already trailing 2-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussies have received yet another jolt with their skipper all set to miss the third Test at Indore. Cricket Australia have confirmed that Cummins will miss the third Test. (More Cricket News)

After the second Test at Delhi, skipper Pat Cummins initially flew home due to 'family illness'. However, it is now learned that Cummins flew to Sydney, explaining in a statement that his mother "is ill and in palliative care".

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," said Cummins. "I feel I am best being here with my family.

"I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

The third Test between India and Australia in Indore begins on March 1.



Cameron Green fit to play 3rd Test

All-rounder Cameron Green, whose absence due to a fractured finger badly hurt the balance of the Australian side in the first two games, is fit and likely to play the third Test at the Holkar Stadium.

Green's return would give Australia a second seam-bowling option. Pat Cummins was the sole quick in Delhi.

"When you come in as an all-rounder, you might be able to help out with team balance maybe a little bit," Green told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

"It will be interesting to see which way the selectors go for this game."

Senior pacer Mitchell Starc is also expected to be available and could be a direct replacement for Cummins in the playing XI.

(With inputs from Agencies)