IND Vs WI: West Indies Make A Rare Record Against India In Ahmedabad – Statistical Highlights

A rare occurrence took place during India’s 44-run win against West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. As many as nine batters were dismissed caught in West Indian innings - four caught behind and the remaining five in the field.

It was only the seventh time when nine batters were dismissed caught for West Indies in an ODI inning. Eight more caught dismissals in Indian innings took the match tally of catches to 17 – joint fourth highest in ODIs.

It was the 13th instance when 17 or more batters were dismissed caught in a match in an ODI encounter. It was the first time when India dismissed nine batters were caught in an innings against West Indies.

The previous record was eight such dismissals which happened four times, at Kingston on May 20, 2006, at Johannesburg on September 30, 2009, at Perth on March 6, 2015 and at Kingston on July 6,2017.

India dismissed all 10 batters caught in an innings in ODIs on three occasions, against Pakistan at Toronto on September 18, 1997, against New Zealand at Guwahati on November 28, 2010 and against Pakistan at Adelaide on February 15, 2015.

Instances When Nine West Indies Batters Were Caught In An ODI

Opponent-Venue-Date-Result

Australia-Sydney-1987-Lost

Australia-Bridgetown-1995-Won

South Africa-St George's-2001-Lost

Australia-Melbourne-2010-Lost

Australia-Gros Islet-2012-Lost

Ireland-Kingston-2022-Won

India-Ahmedabad-2022-Lost