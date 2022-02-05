India will become the first team to play 1000 ODIs when they face West Indies in the first game of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This day-night encounter will be the 134th in ODIs between the two teams and 59th on Indian soil. (More Cricket News)

India have a slight edge over West Indies in previous ODIs played against West Indies. The Men in Blue have won 64, lost 63, tied two and abandoned four in 133 50-over games played against West Indies. India have won 29, lost 28 and tied one in 58 ODIs played against West Indies at home.

It has been hard to beat India in day-night encounters for West Indies. India have won 24, lost 10 and tied two in 36 matches played against West Indies under lights. In the last five matches played between the two teams, India have won four while West Indies registered victory in one encounter.

West Indies have won four and lost one in five ODIs played in Ahmedabad. India achieved a four-wicket victory over West Indies when the two teams met last time at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 22 in 2019. Sent into bat, West Indies scored 315 for five in the allotted 50 overs. India made 316 for six in 48.4 overs to win the match.

India have won 518, lost 431, tied nine and abandoned 41 in 999 ODIs played so far.

West Indies vs India in ODIs

Played-West Indies won-India won-Tied-N/R

In England-6-2-4-0-0

In West Indies-39-20-16-3-0

In India 58-28-29-1-0

In Sharjah-9-5-4-0-0

In Australia-5-1-3-1-0

In New Zealand-1-1-0-0-0

In Singapore-3-2-0-0-1

In Bangladesh-1-1-0-0-0

In Canada-3-1-2-0-0

In Zimbabwe-3-1-2-0-0

In Sri Lanka-2-0-2-0-0

In Malaysia-2-1-1-0-0

In South Africa-1-1-0-0-0

Total: 133-63-64-2-4

Last five matches: 5-1-4-0-0

Day-Night matches: 36-10-24-2-0-0

At Ahmedabad: 5-4-1-0-0

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 418/5 in 50 overs at Indore, 2011

West Indies: 333/8 in 45 overs at Jamshedpur, 1983

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 100 in 28.3 overs at Ahmedabad, 1993

West Indies: 104 in 31.5 overs at Thiruvananthapuram, 2018

HIGHEST MATCH AGGREGATE

683 runs for 15 wickets in 99.2 overs at Indore, 2011

LOWEST MATCH AGGREGATE

209 runs for 11 wickets in 46.4 overs at Thiruvananthapuram, 2018

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 219 Virender Sehwag at Indore, 2011

West Indies: 152* Desmond Haynes at Georgetown, 1989

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 6/12 Anil Kumble at Kolkata, 1993

West Indies: 6/29 Patrick Patterson at Nagpur, 1987

HIGHEST MARGINS OF VICTORY

India: By 10 wickets at Port of Spain, 1997

By 224 runs at Mumbai, 2018

West Indies: By 10 wickets at Bridgetown, 1997

By 135 runs at Vijaywada, 2002

NARROWEST MARGINS OF VICTORY

India: By 4 runs at Visakhapatnam, 1997

By one wicket at Cuttack, 2011

West Indies: By one run at Kingston, 2006

By one wicket at Kingston, 2013

TIED MATCHES

India (126 in 47.4 overs) vs West Indies (126 in 41 overs) at Perth, 1991

India (321/6 in 50 overs) vs West Indies (321/7 in 50 overs) at Visakhapatnam, 2018