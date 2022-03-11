IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's Golden Chance To End Century Drought

The last time Virat Kohli hit a century was in November 2019. The batting great scored 136 as India defeated Bangladesh in their maiden Day-Night Test by an innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Kohli has since batted 71 times in international cricket, including 28 in Test, without a ton. Some drought! (More Cricket News)

Kohli's chase for a 28th Test and 71st international century has become one of the biggest talking points in world cricket. For a batter who had scored 70 centuries in ten years (December 2009 to November 2019), going without a ton for more than two years is a cause of concern.

But the wait can end in Bengaluru as India take on Sri Lanka in the second Test, starting Saturday (March 12). In his 100th Test match, the former India captain looked all set for a big score, but got out for 45 and didn't get to bat again as India's first innings total of 574/8d proved more than enough against Sri Lanka.

Presumptuous it may sound, but the Bengaluru Test presents Kohli the best chance to score a century. His first international century was against Sri Lanka, 107 in an ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on December 24, 2009. And Kohli hit his last century in a pink-ball Test.

Kohli, 33, also has his second-best Test average against Sri Lanka, five centuries and two fifties at 74.93 in 10 matches, only behind 74.93 against Bangladesh in four matches.

Also, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is Kohli's 'home ground' considering his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit, Royal Challengers Bangalore. He's been with the team since the inception of the league in 2008.

The match is also expected to be played in front of a packed crowd with the Karnataka government approving the state cricket association's request for a 100 percent attendance.

Kohli's love for the crowd and noise is well documented. And it may not be a mere coincidence that Kohli's drought also happens to run during the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to limit fan engagement with the stars.