Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
IND Vs SA, T20Is: India Have An Edge Over South Africa - Stats Preview

India have won 11 and lost eight in 20 previous Twenty-20 matches against South Africa. The Proteas have won five and lost three in nine matches against India in India.

Indian cricket team reaches Thiruvananthapuram.
Indian cricket team reaches Thiruvananthapuram. Screengrab: Twitter (@BCCI)

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 3:12 pm

India are set to face South Africa in a three-match Twenty-20 Internationals series starting on September 28 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (More Cricket News)

The series, designed to be a preparatory campaign ahead of the Twenty-20 World Cup would be crucial for both teams.

This encounter will be the 21st between the two teams and 10 in India. India have won 11 and lost eight in 20 previous Twenty-20 matches against South Africa.

The Proteas have won five and lost three in nine Twenty-20 Internationals against India in India. They have won two, lost two and abandoned one in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played against India.

South Africa have played three Twenty-20 Internationals series in India. The first one took place in October, 2015. South Africa clinched the series 2-0 after beating India in both the matches in Dharamsala and Cuttack, respectively. The third one, which was scheduled to happen in Kolkata, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The second Twenty-20 Internationals series took place in September, 2018. This series ended in a 1-1 draw. The first Twenty-20 International was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the second Twenty-20 International in Mohali, India clinched a seven-wicket win against South Africa. In the third and final Twenty-20 International in Bengaluru, South Africa beat the host by nine wickets to level the series.

The last series between the two teams in India was played in June this year. This series ended in a 2-2 draw. South Africa have won the first two matches of the series at Delhi and Cuttack while the home team recorded wins at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. The deciding match of this series started with the teams locked at 2-2, and it remained 2-2 after rain had the final say. Only 3.3 overs possible in Bengaluru in the final Twenty-20 International match of the series.

INDIA-SOUTH AFRICA in TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS
(Venue - Played - IND won - SA won - N/R - Success%)

In Bangladesh - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 100.00;
In England - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 00.00;
In India - 9 - 3 - 5 - 1 - 38.88;
In South Africa - 7 - 5 - 2 - 0 - 71.42;
In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 100.00;
In West Indies - 1 1 - 0 - 0 - 100.00;
Total - 20 - 11 - 8 - 1 - 58.64;
Last 5 matches - 5 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 50.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 211/4 in 20 overs at Delhi on 09-06-2022;
South Africa: 219/4 in 20 overs at Johannesburg on 30-03-2012.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 92 all out in 17.2 overs at Cuttack on 05-10-2015;
South Africa: 87 all out in 16.5 overs at Rajkot on 17-06-2022.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 106 by Rohit Sharma at Dharamsala on 02-10-2015;
South Africa: 81 by Heinrich Klaasen at Cuttack on 12-06-2022.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 5/24 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Johannesburg on 18-02-2018;
South Africa: 3/12 by Albie Morkel at Cuttack on 05-10-2015.

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

