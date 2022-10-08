IND Vs SA, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur Set Up New Record Against South Africa – Statistical Highlights

Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur set up a new record for India against South Africa for the sixth wicket by adding 93 runs in 10.5 overs in the first ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). (More Cricket News)

They erased the previous best of 92 runs between Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh at Kochi on March 9, 2000. India recorded a three-wicket win with two balls remaining in that match. Heinrich Klaasen and Daivd Miller added 139 runs in unbroken fifth wicket stand.

It was South Africa’s biggest fifth wicket stand against India and joint fifth best in ODIs. JP Duminy and Faf du Plessis’ 110-run stand at Cape Town on January 18, 2011 was the previous best for South Africa against India for the fifth wicket.

South Africa’s nine-run victory was their third smallest against India in ODIs. South Africa’s smallest win over India is four runs at Cape Town on January 23, 2022. Their five-run victory at Kanpur on October 11,2015 is the second best over India.

Sanju Samson recorded the highest score in ODIs by making an unbeaten 86 in 118 minutes off 63 balls with nine fours and three sixes. His previous best was 54 off 51 balls with three fours and equal numbers of sixes against West Indies at Port of Spain on July 24, 2022.

India’s Best Sixth-Wicket Stands Against South Africa In ODIs

Runs-Partners-Venue-Date-Result

93-Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur-Lucknow-(06-10-2022)-Lost

92-Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh-Kochi-(09-03-2000)-Won

81-Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh-Kolkata-(25-11-2005)-Lost

75-Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh-Hyderabad-(16-11-2005)-Lost

75-Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina-Cape Town-(18-01-2011)-Won

South Africa’s Best Fifth-Wicket Stands Against India In ODIs

Runs-Partners-Venue-Date-Result

139*-Heinrich Klaasen and Daivd Miller-Lucknow-(06-10-2022)-Won

110-Jean Paul Duminy and Faf du Plessis-Cape Town-(18-01- 2011)-Lost

107-Mark Boucher and Neil McKenzie-Dhaka-(18-04-2003)-Won

102*-Hansie Cronje and Jonty Rhodes-Bloemfontein-(23-01-1997)-Won

99-Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp-Belfast-(01-07-2007)-Lost