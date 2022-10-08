Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs SA, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur Set Up New Record Against South Africa – Statistical Highlights

India lost to South Africa by nine runs in the first ODI in Lucknow despite Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 86.

Sanju Samson hits a shot against South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow.
Sanju Samson hits a shot against South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 8:45 pm

Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur set up a new record for India against South Africa for the sixth wicket by adding 93 runs in 10.5 overs in the first ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). (More Cricket News)

They erased the previous best of 92 runs between Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh at Kochi on March 9, 2000. India recorded a three-wicket win with two balls remaining in that match. Heinrich Klaasen and Daivd Miller added 139 runs in unbroken fifth wicket stand.

It was South Africa’s biggest fifth wicket stand against India and joint fifth best in ODIs. JP Duminy and Faf du Plessis’ 110-run stand at Cape Town on January 18, 2011 was the previous best for South Africa against India for the fifth wicket.

South Africa’s nine-run victory was their third smallest against India in ODIs. South Africa’s smallest win over India is four runs at Cape Town on January 23, 2022. Their five-run victory at Kanpur on October 11,2015 is the second best over India.

Sanju Samson recorded the highest score in ODIs by making an unbeaten 86 in 118 minutes off 63 balls with nine fours and three sixes. His previous best was 54 off 51 balls with three fours and equal numbers of sixes against West Indies at Port of Spain on July 24, 2022.

India’s Best Sixth-Wicket Stands Against South Africa In ODIs

Runs-Partners-Venue-Date-Result

93-Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur-Lucknow-(06-10-2022)-Lost

92-Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh-Kochi-(09-03-2000)-Won

Related stories

IND Vs SA: Washington Sundar Replaces Injured Deepak Chahar For Final Two ODIs Against South Africa

Live Streaming Of India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA Cricket Match Live

IND Vs SA: Deepak Chahar Sustains Twisted Ankle, Likely To Miss Remaining Two ODIs Vs South Africa

81-Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh-Kolkata-(25-11-2005)-Lost

75-Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh-Hyderabad-(16-11-2005)-Lost

75-Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina-Cape Town-(18-01-2011)-Won

South Africa’s Best Fifth-Wicket Stands Against India In ODIs

Runs-Partners-Venue-Date-Result

139*-Heinrich Klaasen and Daivd Miller-Lucknow-(06-10-2022)-Won

110-Jean Paul Duminy and Faf du Plessis-Cape Town-(18-01- 2011)-Lost

107-Mark Boucher and Neil McKenzie-Dhaka-(18-04-2003)-Won

102*-Hansie Cronje and Jonty Rhodes-Bloemfontein-(23-01-1997)-Won

99-Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp-Belfast-(01-07-2007)-Lost

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Sanju Samson Shardul Thakur Heinrich Klaasen Daivd Miller
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read