IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Tons Pulverise England In Dharamsala - In Pics

England bowlers led by Shoaib Bashir inflicted regular blows in the third session but India reached 473 for eight in their first innings at the end of the second day of the fifth Test on Friday. Off-spinner Bashir (4/170) and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (2/126) scythed through India’s middle-late order, but the hosts found some late resistance from Kuldeep Yadav (27 batting) and Jasprit Bumrah (19 batting) to stretch the lead to 255 runs. Before that India batters made merry as Rohit Sharma (103), Shubman Gill (110) made hundreds while Sarfaraz Khan (56) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65) ran England ragged. The lone point of consolation for England was the sight of their skipper Ben Stokes bowling, a first since last year’s Ashes. Stokes got rid of his opposite number Rohit too to make the occasion memorable.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, and Kuldeep Yadav leave the ground at the end of the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Sarfaraz Khan bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Ashwini Bhatia
India's Devdutt Padikkal bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Ashwini Bhatia
India's captain Rohit Sharma is bowled out by England's captain Ben Stokes on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Ashwini Bhatia
India's Shubman Gill, right celebrates his hundred runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Kuldeep Yadav bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Shubman Gill bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

