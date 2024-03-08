IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Tons Pulverise England In Dharamsala - In Pics

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, and Kuldeep Yadav leave the ground at the end of the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Sarfaraz Khan bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Devdutt Padikkal bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's captain Rohit Sharma is bowled out by England's captain Ben Stokes on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Shubman Gill, right celebrates his hundred runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred runs on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Kuldeep Yadav bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Shubman Gill bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.