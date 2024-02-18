Suffering a defeat as enormous as the one India inflicted on them in Rajkot can't be easy. The scars of the 434-run loss are likely to linger in English minds for a while, but their talismanic captain Ben Stokes is hopeful that his team will forget what happened in the third Test and head to Ranchi afresh. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

Two more matches remain in the five-game rubber, which began with the visitors winning the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, but losing the next two encounters by major margins.

Putting things in perspective after the crushing loss, Stokes said: “I spoke before I came out here and said weeks like this are hard. Losing games for England isn't where you want to be but games — personally, I think — (are) won or lost in the head.