ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Have A Great Record Against South Africa - Statistical Highlights

After winning the first two matches, India take on South Africa in their third match of the Super-12 of T-20 World Cup at Perth Stadium on Sunday (October 30). (More Cricket News)



This encounter will be the 24th between the two teams and sixth in Twenty-20 World Cup. India have won 13, lost nine and abandoned one in 23 previous Twenty-20 matches against South Africa.

The Proteas have won just one and lost four in five matches played in Twenty-20 World Cup against India. They have won one, lost three and abandoned one in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played against India. South Africa’s only victory against India in Twenty-20 World Cup came at Nottingham on June 16, 2009.

The Proteas (130-5 in 20 overs) defeated India (118-8 in 20 overs) by 12 runs. The Proteas recorded a 49-run victory over India when two teams met last time in Twenty-20 Internationl match at Indore on October 04, 2022, Indore, October 04, 2022. Rilee Rossouw smashed his first century in Twenty-20 Internationals as South Africa put up their fourth- highest total in the format, and India crumbled in their chase of 228.

The 49-run reversal was the first defeat in their last 17 chases in Twenty-20Is at home.

INDIA-SOUTH AFRICA in TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS:

Venue, Played, IND Won, SA Won N/R

In Bangladesh 1 1 - -

In England 1 - 1 -

In India 12 5 6 1

In South Africa 7 5 2 -

In Sri Lanka 1 1 - -

In West Indies 1 1 - -

Total 23 13 9 1

In World Cup 5 4 1 -

Last 5 matches 5 3 1 1

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 237-3 in 20 overs at Guwahati 02-10-2022

South Africa: 227-3 in 20 overs at Indore 04-10-2022

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 92 in 17.2 overs at Cuttack 05-10-2015

South Africa: 87 in 16.5 overs at Rajkot 17-06-2022

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 106 Rohit Sharma at Dharamsala 02-10-2015

South Africa: 106* David Miller at Guwahati 02-10-2022

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES:

India: 5-24 Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Johannesburg18-02-2018

South Africa: 3-12 Albie Morkel at Cuttack 05-10-2015