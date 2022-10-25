ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Australia's Adam Zampa Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Report

Days after Ireland's George Dockrell testing positive for COVID, Australian spinner Adam Zampa has become the second player to test positive for the virus ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 crucial match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, a report said. (More Cricket News)

As per Australian cricket website cricket.com.au, a team spokesperson confirmed Zampa recently returned a positive test but is only displaying minor symptoms.

However, the leg-spinner could still play a part in the match because the new tournament rules allow infected players to do so, but he will have to travel separately from the rest of the team.

If Adam Zampa does misses out, Ashton Agar could replace him in the starting XI. Defending champions Australia are looking to bounce back against Sri Lanka from their opening loss to New Zealand in a tough Group 1 which also includes England

(With Agency Inputs)