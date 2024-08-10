Hockey

Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics

The Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team including captain Harmanpreet Singh arrived from Paris here on Saturday morning. The Indian team extended its record medal haul to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match in Paris on Thursday. However, not all members of the bronze medal winning team made their way back home as a few vital cogs remained in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the Games. India’s ‘Wall’, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flag bearer for the closing ceremony along with Paris Games’ double medallist Manu Bhaker and remained in Paris.

Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players at the Indira Gandhi International Airport | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

2/9
Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh
Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

3/9
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey team arrive at Delhi airport
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey team arrive at Delhi airport | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players being welcomed on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

4/9
Indian Hockey player Manpreet Singh with his family
Indian Hockey player Manpreet Singh with his family | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Indian Hockey player Manpreet Singh with his family on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

5/9
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos at the IGI Airport
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos at the IGI Airport | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

6/9
Indian Hockey players pose with bronze medal outside IGI airport
Indian Hockey players pose with bronze medal outside IGI airport | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

7/9
Indian Hockey player Mandeep Singh
Indian Hockey player Mandeep Singh | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Indian Hockey player Mandeep Singh on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

8/9
Indian hockey bronze medalist on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport
Indian hockey bronze medalist on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

9/9
Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after their arrival in India, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  4. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Warns Over Slow Start Ahead Of New Season For Red Devils
  3. USA Vs Brazil, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch USA vs BRA Women's Gold Medal Match
  4. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  5. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  2. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  3. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  4. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  5. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM Modi Lands In Wayanad’s Kalpetta After Aerial Survey
  2. EAM Jaishankar Meets Maldivian President Muizzu As India Seeks To Reset Bilateral Ties
  3. Flaunting Prisoner’s Mark, Hemant Soren Vows To Fight Injustice On His Birthday
  4. J&K: Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Seen In Higher Reaches Of Kathua, Announce Cash Reward
  5. India To Introduce UPI Payment Service In Maldives
Entertainment News
  1. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  2. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
US News
  1. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  2. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  3. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  5. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
World News
  1. Amid Massive Protests, Bangladesh Chief Justice Says He Will Resign
  2. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  3. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  4. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Set For Today; Reetika Hooda Carries India’s Last Hope In Wrestling