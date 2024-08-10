Hockey

Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics

The Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team including captain Harmanpreet Singh arrived from Paris here on Saturday morning. The Indian team extended its record medal haul to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match in Paris on Thursday. However, not all members of the bronze medal winning team made their way back home as a few vital cogs remained in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the Games. India’s ‘Wall’, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flag bearer for the closing ceremony along with Paris Games’ double medallist Manu Bhaker and remained in Paris.