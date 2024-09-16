Hockey

Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off: MAS, JPN Play For Pride

Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: Follow live scores and updates of the Malaysia vs Japan match at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. The winner will get the consolation fifth place

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
16 September 2024
16 September 2024
Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy X/AsiaHockey
Welcome to the live coverage of the Malaysia vs Japan match at the Asian Champions Trophy. The winner will get the consolation fifth place while the loser will return home with the disappointment of finishing last. Japan, the two-time runner-up in the tournament, could not win a single match in the ongoing edition and finished at the bottom in the pool stage. They drew one match and lost four. Malaysia on the other hand drew two games, lost two too and got one win to finish fifth. Follow live scores and updates from the match here
LIVE UPDATES

Japan's Form

Japan have not won any match in the tournament. Their only success came in the opening game of the tournament when they played out a 5-5 draw against South Korea.

Malaysia's Form

Malaysia will face Japan in the 5th place play-off of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir on Monday. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table after the league stage.

Malaysia have registered only one victory in the tournament so far and that too came against Japan. 

Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the Malaysia vs Japan fifth place play-off match at the Asian Champions Trophy. The game starts at 10:30am IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  3. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  4. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  5. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
Football News
  1. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  2. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
  4. Cagliari 0-4 Napoli: Antonio Conte Hails 'Atypical' Lukaku After Flying Start
  5. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Spares Nerazzurri's Blushes
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off: MAS, JPN Play For Pride
  2. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  3. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  4. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  2. 'One Nation, One Election' To Become Reality In Current Tenure Of NDA Govt: Sources
  3. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  4. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
  5. A United Voice Builds Against The Centre On Tax Devolution
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  5. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them