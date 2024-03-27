Sports

Friendlies: Niclas Fullkrug Nets Winner As Germany Trump Netherlands 2-1 - In Pics

Germany's preparations for European Championship 2024 stepped up a notch with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their friendly match in Frankfurt. Niclas Fullkrug was the matchwinner for Julian Nagelsmann's team, who had to come from behind after Joey Veerman's early opener. Maximilian Mittelstadt’s error proved costly for that goal, but he responded with a stunning equaliser just seven minutes later. That set the stage for substitute Fullkrug to write the headlines as he bundled in off his shoulder from Toni Kroos' 85th-minute corner.