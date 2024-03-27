Sports

Friendlies: Niclas Fullkrug Nets Winner As Germany Trump Netherlands 2-1 - In Pics

Germany's preparations for European Championship 2024 stepped up a notch with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their friendly match in Frankfurt. Niclas Fullkrug was the matchwinner for Julian Nagelsmann's team, who had to come from behind after Joey Veerman's early opener. Maximilian Mittelstadt’s error proved costly for that goal, but he responded with a stunning equaliser just seven minutes later. That set the stage for substitute Fullkrug to write the headlines as he bundled in off his shoulder from Toni Kroos' 85th-minute corner.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Germany's Thomas Muller, left, and Germany's Toni Kroos smile after the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt, right, challenges Germany's Chris Führich during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk gestures during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt, right, challenges Germany's Chris Führich during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug, center, scores his sides second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Germany's Pascal Gross, left, and Germany's Benjamin Henrichs, right, challenge Netherlands' Cody Gakpo during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Germany's Jamal Musiala, right, challenges Netherlands' Cody Gakpo during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Germany's Robert Andrich, left, challenges Netherlands' Memphis Depay during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Germany's Maximilian Mittelstadt, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

International Friendlies: Germany vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Netherlands' Joey Veerman celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

