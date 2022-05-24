French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Facundo Bagnis Comfortably To Ease Into Second Round

Daniil Medvedev got his French Open 2022 off to a winning start — never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian. The US Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. (More Tennis News)

Medvedev was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round. The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.

Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets. Medvedev will play either Serbian Laslo Dere or Lithuanian Richardas Berankis in the next round.

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men’s draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.