Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Facundo Bagnis Comfortably To Ease Into Second Round

Daniil Medvedev’s French Open 2022 first-round win over Facundo Bagnis is his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago.

French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Facundo Bagnis Comfortably To Ease Into Second Round
Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Facundo Bagnis in French Open 2022 on Tuesday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 5:01 pm

Daniil Medvedev got his French Open 2022 off to a winning start — never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian. The US Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. (More Tennis News)

Medvedev was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round. The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.

Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets. Medvedev will play either Serbian Laslo Dere or Lithuanian Richardas Berankis in the next round.   

Related stories

French Open 2022, Day 2: Naomi Osaka Crashes Out, Rafael Nadal Enters Second Round - In Pics

French Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova, Defending Champion, Loses To Diane Parry In First Round

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Enters Second Round With Win Over Jordan Thompson

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men’s draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

Tags

Sports Tennis French Open 2022 Roland Garros Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Simona Halep
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read