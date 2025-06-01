Spanish Grand Prix F1 2025, Highlights: Piastri Wins As Leclerc Secures Podium Amid Verstappen-Russell Late Clash

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, centre, celebrates after winning the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

If one describes the Formula One 2025 Spanish Grand Prix race in one word, Drama would be perfect! Oscar Piastri claimed the victory from pole, extending his championship lead as McLaren secured another dominant one-two finish with Lando Norris recovering well to take second. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held on for third, while Max Verstappen’s late collision with George Russell resulted in a costly 10-second penalty, dropping him from fifth to tenth. This result marked McLaren’s seventh win in nine races. Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg stunned everyone with a remarkable fifth-place finish after starting 16th. Catch all the highlights from the Spanish GP here.

Qualifying Result Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – Q1: 1:12.551, Q2: 1:11.998, Q3: 1:11.546 Lando Norris (McLaren) – Q1: 1:12.799, Q2: 1:12.056, Q3: 1:11.755 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – Q1: 1:12.798, Q2: 1:12.358, Q3: 1:11.848 George Russell (Mercedes) – Q1: 1:12.806, Q2: 1:12.407, Q3: 1:11.848 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – Q1: 1:13.058, Q2: 1:12.447, Q3: 1:12.045 Antonelli (Mercedes) – Q1: 1:12.815, Q2: 1:12.585, Q3: 1:12.111 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – Q1: 1:13.014, Q2: 1:12.495, Q3: 1:12.131 Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault) – Q1: 1:13.081, Q2: 1:12.611, Q3: 1:12.199 Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – Q1: 1:13.139, Q2: 1:12.461, Q3: 1:12.252 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – Q1: 1:13.102, Q2: 1:12.523, Q3: 1:12.284 Albon (Williams) – Q1: 1:13.044, Q2: 1:12.641 Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) – Q1: 1:13.045, Q2: 1:12.756 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – Q1: 1:13.039, Q2: 1:12.763 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – Q1: 1:13.038, Q2: 1:13.058 Bearman (Haas Ferrari) – Q1: 1:13.074, Q2: 1:13.315 Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) – Q1: 1:13.190 Ocon (Haas) – Q1: 1:13.201 Sainz (Williams) – Q1: 1:13.203 Colapinto (Alpine) – Q1: 1:13.334 Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – Q1: 1:13.385

What Happened On Saturday!? Oscar Piastri secured pole position, leading a McLaren front-row lockout with teammate Lando Norris in second. Max Verstappen will start third, facing a tough challenge to maintain his winning streak as McLaren shows strong pace despite new stiffer front wing regulations. Piastri leads Norris by three points and has four wins this season, while Verstappen trails by 25 points. Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth and fifth. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda struggled, starting last, and Carlos Sainz had a poor qualifying, starting 18th. The new front wing rules had little impact on performance. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands exits his car after the qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

It Begins! We're underway in Barcelona! Oscar Piastri leads the field off the line from pole, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen right behind. It's a clean start from the front runners as they charge down the long straight into Turn 1.

Drama! Lap 1/66 - Oh my god! as expected! Verstappen overtakes Norris for second! Max Vs Mclarens it is.

Lap 4/66 Oscar Piastri continues to lead, but Max Verstappen is closing the gap, now just half a second behind the McLaren. Meanwhile, George Russell has slipped to sixth after a P4 start and is already sounding rattled over the team radio. Russell: "These **** are moving under braking today. What is going on?" Toto Wolff: "George, concentrate!"

Lap 10/66 Leclerc to Pass Hamilton! Ferrari tells Hamilton to let Leclerc through as the Monegasque continues to lap nearly a second quicker. Verstappen's tyres are switched on and he's chasing hard. Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz are also going for the stops!

Lap 13/66 Max is still 4 seconds behind Piastri, but Norris is within a second now. LECLERC!! CHARLES LECLERC, meanwhile, is fourth now, ahead of Hamilton!

Lap 15/66 Piastri leads Norris by 4.1s as the McLarens continue to fly while others struggle with tyre wear. Verstappen has already pitted and rejoined in P8.

Pits! Oscar Piastri finally dives into the pits after a strong opening stint. He rejoins behind Max Verstappen, just as Lando Norris does the same a lap later and slots into third. Both McLarens are on soft tyres.

Lap 27/66 Max Verstappen still leads the race, but his 14-lap-old soft tyres are starting to look vulnerable. Oscar Piastri, now five seconds behind on fresher mediums, is beginning to reel him in. Red Bull are clearly banking on an alternate strategy, but McLaren's tyre advantage could soon tell.

Alex Albon's Penalty! Meanwhile, Alex Albon's miserable day continues with a 10-second penalty and fresh front wing damage after a clash with Liam Lawson.

Lap 32/66 And, Alex Albon retires after serving a 10-second penalty for gaining an advantage off track and suffering front wing damage twice. McLaren's Norris and Piastri continue on a two-stop plan as lap 32 is done under soaring track temperatures.

Where's Max? Max Verstappen pits again, switching to mediums and sticking with a three-stop strategy. He narrowly keeps Lewis Hamilton behind but struggles with grip and oversteer, stating on the radio, "It's so hard to drive. I can't brake and I have no turn in at low speed."

ICYMI - There Was A Special Guest! England soccer playerJude Bellingham walks through the paddock before the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Lap 41/66 George Russell pits for fresh soft tyres and rejoins in seventh. Max Verstappen, who has already pitted twice, is on a two-stop strategy and is pushing hard, setting fastest laps after each stop. Despite this, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris hold a slim lead, with Piastri 2.7 seconds ahead of Norris and Verstappen 7.6 seconds behind. Charles Leclerc has also pitted for new mediums and is back in the hunt.

Lap 47/66 Piastri pulls 4 seconds clear of Norris. Red Bull fake a pit stop as Verstappen stays out. McLaren under pressure as strategy calls loom. Russell moves up to P6, passing Antonelli. And Leclerc? he is fourth on mediums!

Lap 53/66 mPiastri leads after his final stop with Norris and Verstappen right behind on softs. Traffic drama as Lawson and Bearman clash again--Verstappen fumes: "******* Idiots". Norris battles through backmarkers to chase Piastri.

Lap 55/66 - Safety Car! Kimi Antonelli crashes out, triggering a yellow flag and bringing out the safety car. The incident halts the intense McLaren vs Red Bull chase, and among all the fans we could see the England football star Jude Bellingham reacting in the crowd. Both Piastri and Verstappen dive into the pits immediately.

WAIT! We're racing again! And straight away, Charles Leclerc overtakes Verstappen for P3 on the soft tyres. Red Bull's hard tyre gamble isn't paying off as Max struggles for grip in the final laps.

Final Lap! Oscar Piastri wins the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, leading a McLaren 1-2 finish with teammate Lando Norris in second place. Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third after overtaking Verstappen in the closing laps.

Race Result! 1) Piastri 2) Norris 3) Leclerc 4) Russell 5) Hulkenberg 6) Hamilton 7) Hadjar 8) Gasly 9) Alonso 10) Verstappen 11) Lawson 12) Bortoleto 13) Tsunoda 14) Sainz 15) Colapinto 16) Ocon 17) Bearman 18) Antonelli 19) Albon

What Happened Between Russell and Verstappen? On the final lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen slowed down to let George Russell pass, as instructed by his team. But just as Russell was alongside, Verstappen suddenly accelerated past the braking zone, locked his front-left tire, and collided with Russell's car. The incident caused contact between Verstappen's front-right and Russell's front-left wheels, leading to a crash that is now under official investigation.

PENALTY! After investigation, the stewards hands Max Verstappen a 10-second penalty! In the post race eve, speaking to Sky sports, Max denied commenting on that incident. He said, "Does it matter? I prefer to speak about the race than just one single moment. "If there are any [drivers' title hopes], we are way too slow any way to fight for the title, I think that was clear again today. "We tried to do a three-stop, I thought it was quite good and it was quite racy, and we also needed it because we had quite a bit of degradation on the tyres. "I think that was good but unfortunately the safety car came out at the end and we basically ran out of tyres and the hard tyre was clearly not the right tyre. "When you only have six laps to go everyone can go flat out and I was severely grip limited on the hard."

Drivers championship 1) Oscar Piastri - McLaren - 186

2) Lando Norris - McLaren - 176

3) Max Verstappen - Red Bull - 137

4) George Russell - Mercedes - 111

5) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - 94

6) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari - 71

Oscar Piastri Reaction On Win "It was a bit of a surprise to see Max try a three stop but it nearly worked for him. A great weekend overall for us. It wasn't the best first practise but then we got our stuff together. "It's been a great year and this weekend has been the sort of weekend I've been looking for. Thanks to the crowd for being out here."

What Did Norris Say? Norris who is now 10 points behind teammate in the drivers championship said, "Oscar drove a very good race today, I just didn't have the pace to match him. It was a good, fun race, to finish one-two is even better."