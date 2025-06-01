Spanish Grand Prix F1 2025, Highlights: Piastri Wins As Leclerc Secures Podium Amid Verstappen-Russell Late Clash

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Where To Watch
The Formula One 2025 Spanish Grand Prix race will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Qualifying Result
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – Q1: 1:12.551, Q2: 1:11.998, Q3: 1:11.546
Lando Norris (McLaren) – Q1: 1:12.799, Q2: 1:12.056, Q3: 1:11.755
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – Q1: 1:12.798, Q2: 1:12.358, Q3: 1:11.848
George Russell (Mercedes) – Q1: 1:12.806, Q2: 1:12.407, Q3: 1:11.848
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – Q1: 1:13.058, Q2: 1:12.447, Q3: 1:12.045
Antonelli (Mercedes) – Q1: 1:12.815, Q2: 1:12.585, Q3: 1:12.111
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – Q1: 1:13.014, Q2: 1:12.495, Q3: 1:12.131
Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault) – Q1: 1:13.081, Q2: 1:12.611, Q3: 1:12.199
Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – Q1: 1:13.139, Q2: 1:12.461, Q3: 1:12.252
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – Q1: 1:13.102, Q2: 1:12.523, Q3: 1:12.284
Albon (Williams) – Q1: 1:13.044, Q2: 1:12.641
Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) – Q1: 1:13.045, Q2: 1:12.756
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – Q1: 1:13.039, Q2: 1:12.763
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – Q1: 1:13.038, Q2: 1:13.058
Bearman (Haas Ferrari) – Q1: 1:13.074, Q2: 1:13.315
Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) – Q1: 1:13.190
Ocon (Haas) – Q1: 1:13.201
Sainz (Williams) – Q1: 1:13.203
Colapinto (Alpine) – Q1: 1:13.334
Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – Q1: 1:13.385
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: What Happened On Saturday!?
Oscar Piastri secured pole position, leading a McLaren front-row lockout with teammate Lando Norris in second. Max Verstappen will start third, facing a tough challenge to maintain his winning streak as McLaren shows strong pace despite new stiffer front wing regulations. Piastri leads Norris by three points and has four wins this season, while Verstappen trails by 25 points. Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth and fifth. Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda struggled, starting last, and Carlos Sainz had a poor qualifying, starting 18th. The new front wing rules had little impact on performance.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: It Begins!
We're underway in Barcelona! Oscar Piastri leads the field off the line from pole, with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen right behind. It’s a clean start from the front runners as they charge down the long straight into Turn 1.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Drama!
Lap 1/66 - Oh my god! as expected! Verstappen overtakes Norris for second! Max Vs Mclarens it is.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Lap 4/66
Oscar Piastri continues to lead, but Max Verstappen is closing the gap, now just half a second behind the McLaren.
Meanwhile, George Russell has slipped to sixth after a P4 start and is already sounding rattled over the team radio.
Russell: "These **** are moving under braking today. What is going on?"
Toto Wolff: "George, concentrate!"
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Lap 10/66
Leclerc to Pass Hamilton!
Ferrari tells Hamilton to let Leclerc through as the Monegasque continues to lap nearly a second quicker. Verstappen's tyres are switched on and he's chasing hard.
Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz are also going for the stops!
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Lap 13/66
Max is still 4 seconds behind Piastri, but Norris is within a second now. LECLERC!! CHARLES LECLERC, meanwhile, is fourth now, ahead of Hamilton!
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates:Lap 15/66
Piastri leads Norris by 4.1s as the McLarens continue to fly while others struggle with tyre wear. Verstappen has already pitted and rejoined in P8.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Pits!
Oscar Piastri finally dives into the pits after a strong opening stint. He rejoins behind Max Verstappen, just as Lando Norris does the same a lap later and slots into third. Both McLarens are on soft tyres.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Lap 27/66
Max Verstappen still leads the race, but his 14-lap-old soft tyres are starting to look vulnerable. Oscar Piastri, now five seconds behind on fresher mediums, is beginning to reel him in. Red Bull are clearly banking on an alternate strategy, but McLaren's tyre advantage could soon tell.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Alex Albon's Penalty!
Meanwhile, Alex Albon’s miserable day continues with a 10-second penalty and fresh front wing damage after a clash with Liam Lawson.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Lap 32/66
And, Alex Albon retires after serving a 10-second penalty for gaining an advantage off track and suffering front wing damage twice.
McLaren’s Norris and Piastri continue on a two-stop plan as lap 32 is done under soaring track temperatures.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Where's Max?
Max Verstappen pits again, switching to mediums and sticking with a three-stop strategy. He narrowly keeps Lewis Hamilton behind but struggles with grip and oversteer, stating on the radio, "It's so hard to drive. I can't brake and I have no turn in at low speed."
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: ICYMI - There Was A Special Guest!
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Lap 41/66
George Russell pits for fresh soft tyres and rejoins in seventh.
Max Verstappen, who has already pitted twice, is on a two-stop strategy and is pushing hard, setting fastest laps after each stop.
Despite this, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris hold a slim lead, with Piastri 2.7 seconds ahead of Norris and Verstappen 7.6 seconds behind.
Charles Leclerc has also pitted for new mediums and is back in the hunt.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Lap 47/66
Piastri pulls 4 seconds clear of Norris. Red Bull fake a pit stop as Verstappen stays out. McLaren under pressure as strategy calls loom. Russell moves up to P6, passing Antonelli.
And Leclerc? he is fourth on mediums!
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Lap 53/66
mPiastri leads after his final stop with Norris and Verstappen right behind on softs. Traffic drama as Lawson and Bearman clash again--Verstappen fumes: “******* Idiots”.
Norris battles through backmarkers to chase Piastri.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Lap 55/66 - Safety Car!
Kimi Antonelli crashes out, triggering a yellow flag and bringing out the safety car.
The incident halts the intense McLaren vs Red Bull chase, and among all the fans we could see the England football star Jude Bellingham reacting in the crowd.
Both Piastri and Verstappen dive into the pits immediately.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: WAIT!
We’re racing again! And straight away, Charles Leclerc overtakes Verstappen for P3 on the soft tyres. Red Bull’s hard tyre gamble isn't paying off as Max struggles for grip in the final laps.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Final Lap!
Oscar Piastri wins the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, leading a McLaren 1-2 finish with teammate Lando Norris in second place.
Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third after overtaking Verstappen in the closing laps.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Race Result!
1) Piastri
2) Norris
3) Leclerc
4) Russell
5) Hulkenberg
6) Hamilton
7) Hadjar
8) Gasly
9) Alonso
10) Verstappen
11) Lawson
12) Bortoleto
13) Tsunoda
14) Sainz
15) Colapinto
16) Ocon
17) Bearman
18) Antonelli
19) Albon
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: What Happened Between Russell and Verstappen?
On the final lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen slowed down to let George Russell pass, as instructed by his team. But just as Russell was alongside, Verstappen suddenly accelerated past the braking zone, locked his front-left tire, and collided with Russell’s car.
The incident caused contact between Verstappen’s front-right and Russell’s front-left wheels, leading to a crash that is now under official investigation.
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: PENALTY!
After investigation, the stewards hands Max Verstappen a 10-second penalty!
In the post race eve, speaking to Sky sports, Max denied commenting on that incident. He said, "Does it matter? I prefer to speak about the race than just one single moment.
"If there are any [drivers' title hopes], we are way too slow any way to fight for the title, I think that was clear again today.
"We tried to do a three-stop, I thought it was quite good and it was quite racy, and we also needed it because we had quite a bit of degradation on the tyres.
"I think that was good but unfortunately the safety car came out at the end and we basically ran out of tyres and the hard tyre was clearly not the right tyre.
"When you only have six laps to go everyone can go flat out and I was severely grip limited on the hard."
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Drivers championship
1) Oscar Piastri - McLaren - 186
2) Lando Norris - McLaren - 176
3) Max Verstappen - Red Bull - 137
4) George Russell - Mercedes - 111
5) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - 94
6) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari - 71
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Reaction On Win
“It was a bit of a surprise to see Max try a three stop but it nearly worked for him. A great weekend overall for us. It wasn’t the best first practise but then we got our stuff together.
“It’s been a great year and this weekend has been the sort of weekend I’ve been looking for. Thanks to the crowd for being out here.”
Spanish Grand Prix LIVE Updates, F1 2025: What Did Norris Say?
Norris who is now 10 points behind teammate in the drivers championship said, "Oscar drove a very good race today, I just didn’t have the pace to match him. It was a good, fun race, to finish one-two is even better."
Check your Spanish Grand Prix 2025 report HERE. That's a wrap for today. Thanks for joining! See you again in Canada in the middle of June. Happy Summer!