The United States players listen to their national anthem after receiving their gold medals for the women's soccer competition at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Brazil players line up to receive their silver medals during the medal ceremony after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Germany's players pose on the podium with their bronze medals for the women's soccer competition at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The United States soccer team players pose with their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Brazil's Marta, right, consoles a teammate during the medal ceremony after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Germany's players pose on the podium with their bronze medals for the women's soccer competition at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The United States team players stand with their gold medals during the medal ceremony after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.