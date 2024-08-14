Football

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics

The women's football tournament at Paris Olympic Games 2024 was played from July 25 to August 10. Apart from the host city of Paris, matches were also played in Bordeaux, Marseille, Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon), Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne. United States pipped Brazil 1-0 in the final to win the gold medal. Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal.