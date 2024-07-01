Venezuela's Jose Martinez, left, and Yordan Osorio react at the end of a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas. Venezuela won 3-0.
Venezuela's Eduard Bello celebrates after scoring a second half goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
Venezuela flags are waved by spectators during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
Venezuela's Eric Ramirez shoots while scoring during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, second from right, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a second half goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, center, gets a shot by Jamaica's goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, right, for a goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas. Jamaica's Wesley Harding (12) tries to defend on the goal.
Jamaica's Damion Lowe, right, passes the ball in front of Venezuela's Darwin Machis during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
Jamaica's Joel Latibeaudiere, right, is tripped up by Venezuela's Yangel Herrera, left, as Jose Martinez, back, helps defend during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo reacts after a play during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.
A spectator looks on prior to a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.