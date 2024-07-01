Football

VEN 3-0 JAM, Copa America: Venezuela Strike Thrice In Second Half To Send Jamaica Home Without Points

Venezuela kept their perfect record intact in Copa America 2024 as they cruised to a 3-0 victory against Jamaica to send the Caribbean team home without any points. Venezuela won all their three games and thus topped Group B to avoid clashing with World Champions and defending Copa America champions Argentina in the quarter-final. Jamaica on the other hand could not win a single point in the tournament and will now head home.