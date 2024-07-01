Football

VEN 3-0 JAM, Copa America: Venezuela Strike Thrice In Second Half To Send Jamaica Home Without Points

Venezuela kept their perfect record intact in Copa America 2024 as they cruised to a 3-0 victory against Jamaica to send the Caribbean team home without any points. Venezuela won all their three games and thus topped Group B to avoid clashing with World Champions and defending Copa America champions Argentina in the quarter-final. Jamaica on the other hand could not win a single point in the tournament and will now head home.

Copa America 2024: Jamaica vs Venezuela | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela's Jose Martinez, left, and Yordan Osorio react at the end of a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas. Venezuela won 3-0.

2/10
Venezuelas Eduard Bello celebrates after scoring a goal
Venezuela's Eduard Bello celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela's Eduard Bello celebrates after scoring a second half goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

3/10
Venezuela supporters
Venezuela supporters | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela flags are waved by spectators during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

4/10
Venezuelas Eric Ramirez
Venezuela's Eric Ramirez | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela's Eric Ramirez shoots while scoring during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

5/10
Venezuelas palyers celebrate a goal
Venezuela's palyers celebrate a goal | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, second from right, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a second half goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

6/10
Venezuelas Salomon Rondon scores a goal
Venezuela's Salomon Rondon scores a goal | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, center, gets a shot by Jamaica's goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, right, for a goal during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas. Jamaica's Wesley Harding (12) tries to defend on the goal.

7/10
Damion Lowe passes the ball in front of Darwin Machis
Damion Lowe passes the ball in front of Darwin Machis | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Jamaica's Damion Lowe, right, passes the ball in front of Venezuela's Darwin Machis during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

8/10
Joel Latibeaudiere is tripped up by Venezuelas Yangel Herrera
Joel Latibeaudiere is tripped up by Venezuela's Yangel Herrera | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Jamaica's Joel Latibeaudiere, right, is tripped up by Venezuela's Yangel Herrera, left, as Jose Martinez, back, helps defend during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

9/10
Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo
Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo reacts after a play during a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

10/10
A spectator during Jamaica and Venezuela match
A spectator during Jamaica and Venezuela match | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

A spectator looks on prior to a Copa America Group B soccer match between Jamaica and Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

