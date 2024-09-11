Football

UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics

In his 100th cap match, England captain Harry Kane celebrated with two amazing goals as England defeated Finland in the Uefa Nations League at Wembley. Before the game, Kane was honoured with a golden cap and he wore golden boots, which he used to great effect against a tough Finland side. Although England struggled to convert possession into goals, Kane scored twice despite being initially denied by Finland's keeper Lukas Hradecky and having a goal disallowed for offside. His first goal came in the 57th minute after receiving a smart pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and skillfully bypassing the Finnish defence to score with a stunning shot. Kane then sealed his landmark night with another goal 14 minutes from time, courtesy of an assist from England debutant Noni Madueke.