UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics

In his 100th cap match, England captain Harry Kane celebrated with two amazing goals as England defeated Finland in the Uefa Nations League at Wembley. Before the game, Kane was honoured with a golden cap and he wore golden boots, which he used to great effect against a tough Finland side. Although England struggled to convert possession into goals, Kane scored twice despite being initially denied by Finland's keeper Lukas Hradecky and having a goal disallowed for offside. His first goal came in the 57th minute after receiving a smart pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and skillfully bypassing the Finnish defence to score with a stunning shot. Kane then sealed his landmark night with another goal 14 minutes from time, courtesy of an assist from England debutant Noni Madueke.

UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane applauds after the match | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane applauds after the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

2/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Harry Kane, left, is congratulated by England interim manager Lee Carsley
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane, left, is congratulated by England interim manager Lee Carsley | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane, left, is congratulated by England interim manager Lee Carsley after scoring his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

3/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

4/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Harry Kane, third from left, scores his sides second goal
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane, third from left, scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane, third from left, scores his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

5/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Finlands Adam Stahl
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Finland's Adam Stahl | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Finland's Adam Stahl during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

6/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Anthony Gordon is challenged by Finlands Rasmus Schuller
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Anthony Gordon is challenged by Finland's Rasmus Schuller | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Anthony Gordon is challenged by Finland's Rasmus Schuller, right, during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

7/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England players celebrate after Englands Harry Kane scored his sides opening goal
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England players celebrate after England's Harry Kane scored his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England players celebrate after England's Harry Kane scored his side's opening goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

8/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Harry Kane does a bicycle kick
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane does a bicycle kick | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane does a bicycle kick during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

9/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Jack Grealish, left, and Finlands Rasmus Schuller vie for the ball
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Jack Grealish, left, and Finland's Rasmus Schuller vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Jack Grealish, left, and Finland's Rasmus Schuller vie for the ball during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

10/10
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: Englands Declan Rice, right, is challenged by Finlands Matti Peltola
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Declan Rice, right, is challenged by Finland's Matti Peltola | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Declan Rice, right, is challenged by Finland's Matti Peltola during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London.

