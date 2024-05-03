Football

UEFA Europa League SFs 1st Leg: Bayer Leverkusen Beat AS Roma - In Pics

An imposing stadium in a major foreign capital did nothing to stop Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march across Europe. The freshly crowned first-time Bundesliga champion silenced the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 matches across all competitions. No club from Europe’s five biggest leagues — in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and France — has had a longer unbeaten streak. The result also marked a measure of revenge for Leverkusen — since Roma had beaten the German club in this exact same stage last season for its last defeat in Europe. Leverkusen’s last loss across all competitions was a 3-0 defeat to Bochum in the final round of last season’s Bundesliga nearly a year ago — on May 27, 2023.