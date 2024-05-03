UEFA Europa League SFs 1st Leg: Bayer Leverkusen Beat AS Roma - In Pics

Bayer Leverkusen applaud fans as they celebrate at the end of the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy. Bayer Leverkusen won 0-2.
Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann, left, Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka celebrate their victory at during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso, right, congratulates his players at the end of the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.
Bayer Leverkusen fans celebrate at the end of the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.
Leverkusen and Roma players scuffle during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.
Roma's Rick Karsdorp, left, is challenged by Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, left, fights for the ball with Leverkusen's Amine Adli during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.
Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, left, challenges for the ball with Roma's Paulo Dybala during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, is challenged by Leverkusen's Amine Adli during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.