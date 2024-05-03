Football

UEFA Europa League SFs 1st Leg: Bayer Leverkusen Beat AS Roma - In Pics

An imposing stadium in a major foreign capital did nothing to stop Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march across Europe. The freshly crowned first-time Bundesliga champion silenced the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-0 win at Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 matches across all competitions. No club from Europe’s five biggest leagues — in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and France — has had a longer unbeaten streak. The result also marked a measure of revenge for Leverkusen — since Roma had beaten the German club in this exact same stage last season for its last defeat in Europe. Leverkusen’s last loss across all competitions was a 3-0 defeat to Bochum in the final round of last season’s Bundesliga nearly a year ago — on May 27, 2023.

UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Bayer Leverkusen applaud fans as they celebrate at the end of the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy. Bayer Leverkusen won 0-2.

Leverkusens players celebrate their victory
Leverkusen's players celebrate their victory | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann, left, Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka celebrate their victory at during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bayer Leverkusen won 0-2.
AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bayer Leverkusen won 0-2. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso, right, congratulates his players at the end of the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen
AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Bayer Leverkusen fans celebrate at the end of the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

Players scuffle during the Europa League semifinal
Players scuffle during the Europa League semifinal | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Leverkusen and Roma players scuffle during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

Romas Rick Karsdorp, left, and Leverkusens Jeremie Frimpong
Roma's Rick Karsdorp, left, and Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Rick Karsdorp, left, is challenged by Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

Gianluca Mancini, left, fights for the ball with Adli
Gianluca Mancini, left, fights for the ball with Adli | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Gianluca Mancini, left, fights for the ball with Leverkusen's Amine Adli during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

Romas Paulo Dybala and Leverkusens Robert Andrich
Roma's Paulo Dybala and Leverkusen's Robert Andrich | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, left, challenges for the ball with Roma's Paulo Dybala during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.

Paulo Dybala, right, is challenged by Amine Adli
Paulo Dybala, right, is challenged by Amine Adli | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, is challenged by Leverkusen's Amine Adli during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen at Rome's Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

