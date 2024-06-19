Football

TUR Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024: Arda Guler Stunner Helps Turkey Win Thriller - In Pics

Turkey took all three points in their 2024 UEFA Euro opener against Georgia with an impressive display at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. They started the game real strong and opened the scoring thanks to Mert Muldur in the 25th minute. However, Georgia equalised through Georges Mikautadze seven minutes later. An incredible strike from Arda Guler in the 65th minute helped Turkey go ahead as a 97th minute goal from Kerem Akturkoglu sealed the deal for the evening.

UEFA Euro 2024: Turkey vs Georgia | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kerem Akturkoglu scores Turkeys third goal against Georgia
Kerem Akturkoglu scores Turkey's third goal against Georgia | Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP

Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu scores his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Turkeys and Georgias players challenge for the ball
Turkey's and Georgia's players challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci, center, and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia challenge for the ball during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Turkeys Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Georges Mikautadze celebrates after scoring Georgias opening goal
Georges Mikautadze celebrates after scoring Georgia's opening goal | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Mert Muldur celebrates after scoring Turkeys opening goal
Mert Muldur celebrates after scoring Turkey's opening goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Turkey's Mert Muldur celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Baris Alper Yilmaz challenges for the ball with Otar Kakabadze
Baris Alper Yilmaz challenges for the ball with Otar Kakabadze | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz, top, challenges for the ball with Georgia's Otar Kakabadze during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Samet Akaydin challenges for the ball with Georges Mikautadze
Samet Akaydin challenges for the ball with Georges Mikautadze | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Turkey's Samet Akaydin, top, challenges for the ball with Georgia's Georges Mikautadze during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Turkish supporters in Istanbul
Turkish supporters in Istanbul | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Turkish supporters celebrate a goal as they watch a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament being played in Dortmund, Germany in Kadikoy district in Istanbul.

