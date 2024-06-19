Football

TUR Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024: Arda Guler Stunner Helps Turkey Win Thriller - In Pics

Turkey took all three points in their 2024 UEFA Euro opener against Georgia with an impressive display at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. They started the game real strong and opened the scoring thanks to Mert Muldur in the 25th minute. However, Georgia equalised through Georges Mikautadze seven minutes later. An incredible strike from Arda Guler in the 65th minute helped Turkey go ahead as a 97th minute goal from Kerem Akturkoglu sealed the deal for the evening.