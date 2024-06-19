TUR Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024: Arda Guler Stunner Helps Turkey Win Thriller - In Pics

Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu scores his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, talks to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci, center, and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia challenge for the ball during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey's Mert Muldur celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz, top, challenges for the ball with Georgia's Otar Kakabadze during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkey's Samet Akaydin, top, challenges for the ball with Georgia's Georges Mikautadze during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Turkish supporters celebrate a goal as they watch a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament being played in Dortmund, Germany in Kadikoy district in Istanbul.