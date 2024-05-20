Football

Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics

While Inter fans had been celebrating since last month when the Nerazzurri secured the Serie A title with five rounds remaining, the players finally got their hands on the trophy after the final home match of the season — a 1-1 draw against Lazio. The title was Inter’s 20th, earning it a coveted second star and after the match all the players wore special team shirts that had “20” and two stars on the back. They were each called out individually to walk to the stage and get their medals, with Lautaro Martinez coming out last — after coach Simone Inzaghi. The Inter captain then lifted the trophy up to cheers from a still-packed San Siro as fireworks were set off behind them. The players paraded the trophy around the edge of the field and were joined by their close friends and family, who had been waiting in an area sectioned off for them near the stage.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Lazio | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter players celebrate their victory of the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

1/9
Hakan Calhanoglu and Mirko Arnautovic celebrate Serie A victory
Hakan Calhanoglu and Mirko Arnautovic celebrate Serie A victory | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu and Mirko Arnautovic celebrate their victory of the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

2/9
Marcus Thuram celebrates Serie A victory
Marcus Thuram celebrates Serie A victory | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter's Marcus Thuram celebrates their victory of the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/9
Lautaro Martinez celebrate with Serie A Trophy
Lautaro Martinez celebrate with Serie A Trophy | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter Players with Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrate winning the Scudetto after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

4/9
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and Inter football players celebrate winning the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/9
Inter Players celebrate their victory
Inter Players celebrate their victory | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter Players celebrate with Lautaro Martinez, center, winning the Scudetto after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/9
Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring a goal
Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring 1-1 goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/9
Francesco Acerbi fights for the ball with Castellanos
Francesco Acerbi fights for the ball with Castellanos | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Inter's Francesco Acerbi fight for the ball with Lazio's Castellanos during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

8/9
Lazio players celebrate scoring teams first goal
Lazio players celebrate scoring team's first goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Lazio's Daichi Kamada celebrates with a teammate after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/9
Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring a goal
Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Lazio's Daichi Kamada celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

