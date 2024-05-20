Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics

Inter players celebrate their victory of the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu and Mirko Arnautovic celebrate their victory of the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter's Marcus Thuram celebrates their victory of the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Players with Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrate winning the Scudetto after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and Inter football players celebrate winning the "scudetto" after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Players celebrate with Lautaro Martinez, center, winning the Scudetto after the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring 1-1 goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter's Francesco Acerbi fight for the ball with Lazio's Castellanos during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Lazio's Daichi Kamada celebrates with a teammate after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Lazio's Daichi Kamada celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.