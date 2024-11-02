Serie A: Napoli's Scudetto Chances Need More Work Than Prayers, Says Conte

Antonio Conte insisted that Napoli's chances of a Scudetto triumph in his first season in charge required more work rather than prayers. (More Football News)
Napoli are top of the pile in Serie A, with their 2-0 win over Milan in midweek putting them four points ahead of defending champions Inter in the early season standings.
It's a remarkable turnaround from last term, with Napoli finishing 10th in their Scudetto defence, seeing both Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri lose their jobs.
After Conte started his Napoli tenure with a 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona on the opening day of the season, they have gone undefeated in their next nine games.
That includes winning the last five league games in a row for the first time since a run of eight under Luciano Spalletti between January and February 2023.
This season, only Barcelona (10) have won more games than Napoli (eight) across the top five European leagues, though Conte was reserved when asked about his team's chances of winning the title.
"I am a man of faith, even practically, and I know only one person who performs them," Conte told a press conference.
"I always pray, even for the team, that they are well. In addition to my family, there is also a prayer for the players.
"We must work, all of us, from the cook and the kit man to create something beautiful that can give extra points in a championship.
"We cannot make any mistakes in this, we are not in a position to make mistakes.
"Then, football miracles have always happened, but you have to work to hope it happens, it's not enough to pray."
Napoli welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with Conte aiming to become the first coach in the club's history to win each of his first six home games in Serie A.
Since 2022, Napoli have won four of their five league meetings against Atalanta. In this period, Gian Piero Gasperini's side have only lost more games to Inter (D1 L5).
But Atalanta have impressed under Gasperini, winning the Europa League last season with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.
Gasperini finished behind Luis de la Fuente, Xabi Alonso and winner Carlo Ancelotti for the Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy, an accolade given to football's best coach last season at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Conte was full of praise for his opposite number, however, saying: "They have been in the Champions League for years, it is a team that today must be counted among the strongest, without a doubt.
"Credit to the club, to Gasperini, who has done an extraordinary job in all these years, and I have great respect for Gian Piero.
"When I played at Juventus he was coach of the youth team.
"I respect him a lot. Through hard work, he has achieved results. You don't win the Europa League if you are not strong."