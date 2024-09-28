Football

Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Thrash Lecce 3-0 At San Siro - In Pics

AC Milan secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Lecce in the Italian league on Friday, thanks to a blistering three-goal spree just before halftime. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a glancing header from Theo Hernandez's free-kick. Hernandez then doubled the lead two minutes later, firing the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle after receiving a pass from Rafael Leao. Christian Pulisic capped off the scoring burst just before halftime, netting his fifth goal in seven games this season. Pulisic's impressive form has now taken his combined tally of goals and assists since joining AC Milan in June last year to 32, the highest in Serie A. The win propelled Milan to joint top of the league with 11 points, tied with Torino, who have a game in hand against Lazio on Sunday.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: C Milan players salute the fans after the match | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan players salute the fans after the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecces Hamza Rafia clears the ball in front of AC Milans Samuel Chukwueze
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecce's Hamza Rafia clears the ball in front of AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Lecce's Hamza Rafia clears the ball in front of AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milans head coach, Paulo Fonseca
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan's head coach, Paulo Fonseca | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's head coach, Paulo Fonseca, reacts during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecces Ante Rebic. left, and AC Milans Youssouf Fofana jump for the ball
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecce's Ante Rebic. left, and AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana jump for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Lecce's Ante Rebic. left, and AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana jump for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecces Balthazar Pierret, left, and AC Milans Ruben Loftus-Cheek fight for the ball
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecce's Balthazar Pierret, left, and AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Lecce's Balthazar Pierret, left, and AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan players celebrate a goal
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan players celebrate a goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan players celebrate a goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milans Christian Pulisic celebrates teams third goal
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates team's third goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after he scored during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milans Theo Hernandez celebrates a goal
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates a goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecces goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone punches the ball out
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecce's goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone punches the ball out | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Lecce's goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone punches the ball out during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milans Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring a goal
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Alvaro Morata celebrates after he scored during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecces Patrick Dorgu passes the ball nu AC Milans Tijjani Reijnders orgu
Serie A 2024-25, AC Milan vs Lecce: Lecce's Patrick Dorgu passes the ball nu AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders orgu | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Lecce's Patrick Dorgu passes the ball nu AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders orgu during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

