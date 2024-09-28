Football

Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Thrash Lecce 3-0 At San Siro - In Pics

AC Milan secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Lecce in the Italian league on Friday, thanks to a blistering three-goal spree just before halftime. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a glancing header from Theo Hernandez's free-kick. Hernandez then doubled the lead two minutes later, firing the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle after receiving a pass from Rafael Leao. Christian Pulisic capped off the scoring burst just before halftime, netting his fifth goal in seven games this season. Pulisic's impressive form has now taken his combined tally of goals and assists since joining AC Milan in June last year to 32, the highest in Serie A. The win propelled Milan to joint top of the league with 11 points, tied with Torino, who have a game in hand against Lazio on Sunday.