Serie A 2023-24: Reigning Champions Napoli Sack Second Manager Amid Unravelling Title Defence

Mazzarri replaced Rudi Garcia as Napoli coach in November but has collected only 15 points in 12 Serie A matches — worse than his predecessor.

Garcia was fired after amassing 21 points from 12 matches and with Napoli in fourth place in Serie A, 10 points behind league leader Inter Milan.

Napoli now is 27 points behind Inter, in ninth place and out of the European qualifying places.

Since the end of World War II, only five times has a defending champion finished 20 points or more behind the Serie A chamipon. Juventus has the worst record, finishing 24 points behind champion AC Milan in 1962 a year after winning the title.