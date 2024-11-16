Football

Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: John McGinn’s Late Strike Secures Vital Victory

Scotland earned a vital 1-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League on matchday five thanks to late substitute John McGinn, who converted the rebound after Ben Doak's shot was parried. Long time waiting: The win snapped a long winless streak and kept Scotland's hopes alive of avoiding relegation with an important match against Poland next. Croatia dominated the early stages of play with Scotland unable to halt their attacks and committing many mistakes in the whole match. Everything changed with a poor second yellow given to Petar Sucic of Croatia that reduced the latter to playing as a 10-man side. From there, Scotland began to blossom in the game and McGinn's strike gave them hope of a place in the Nations League quarter-finals or even, should results go their way, a top seed for World Cup qualifiers.