Football

Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: John McGinn’s Late Strike Secures Vital Victory

Scotland earned a vital 1-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League on matchday five thanks to late substitute John McGinn, who converted the rebound after Ben Doak's shot was parried. Long time waiting: The win snapped a long winless streak and kept Scotland's hopes alive of avoiding relegation with an important match against Poland next. Croatia dominated the early stages of play with Scotland unable to halt their attacks and committing many mistakes in the whole match. Everything changed with a poor second yellow given to Petar Sucic of Croatia that reduced the latter to playing as a 10-man side. From there, Scotland began to blossom in the game and McGinn's strike gave them hope of a place in the Nations League quarter-finals or even, should results go their way, a top seed for World Cup qualifiers.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_Luka Modric
UEFA Nations League: Croatia's Luka Modric, right, and Ivan Perisic react at the end of match | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell

Croatia's Luka Modric, right, and Croatia's Ivan Perisic react at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery
UEFA Nations League: | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Scotland's players greet fans at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_John McGin
UEFA Nations League: Scotland's John McGinn, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Scotland's John McGinn, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_John McGinn
UEFA Nations League: Scotland's John McGinn, front, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Scotland's John McGinn, front, scores the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_Anthony Ralston
UEFA Nations League: Scotland's Anthony Ralston, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Mario Pasalic | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Scotland's Anthony Ralston, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Mario Pasalic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_ Josko Gvardiol
UEFA Nations League: Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, left, duels for the ball with Scotland's Ben Doak | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, left, duels for the ball with Scotland's Ben Doak during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_Martin Baturina
UEFA Nations League: Croatia's Martin Baturina, left, duels for the ball with Scotland's Anthony Ralston | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Croatia's Martin Baturina, left, duels for the ball with Scotland's Anthony Ralston during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_Anthony Ralston
UEFA Nations League: Scotland's Anthony Ralston, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Martin Baturina | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Scotland's Anthony Ralston, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Martin Baturina during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain Scotland vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Soccer gallery_Kenny McLean
UEFA Nations League: Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, left, duels for the ball with Scotland's Kenny McLean | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, left, duels for the ball with Scotland's Kenny McLean during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

