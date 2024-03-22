Kenny ultimately left his post with his much re-vamped Ireland team having won just six of the 29 competitive games they played under his charge. However, there was a point when it looked as though his plans were starting to come to fruition, no more so than after a 2-2 friendly draw with Belgium in March 2022. Admittedly the Belgians, then ranked one in the world, were without some of their star men for the Football Association of Ireland centenary fixture, but the hosts gave as good as they got as goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and substitute Alan Browne cancelled out Michy Batshuayi’s opener and Hans Vanaken’s strike.