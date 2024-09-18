Football

Kylian Mbappe Helps Real Madrid Beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 On Champions League Day 1 - In Pics

After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, star French forward Kylian Mbappe scored for 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, who needed late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1. After a scoreless first half, Mbappe put Madrid ahead seconds after the break when he redirected a cross from Rodrygo. After Deniz Undav equalized for Stuttgart midway through the second half with a header, Rudiger restored Madrid’s advantage with a header and Endrick sealed it with a solo counterattack in stoppage time.