Kylian Mbappe Helps Real Madrid Beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 On Champions League Day 1 - In Pics

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid. Real Madrid won 3-1.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, tussles for the ball with Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid. Real Madrid won 3-1.
Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot, right, heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Endrick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs after the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, fights for the ball with Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, shoots the ball next to Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.
Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.