Kylian Mbappe Helps Real Madrid Beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 On Champions League Day 1 - In Pics

After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, star French forward Kylian Mbappe scored for 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, who needed late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1. After a scoreless first half, Mbappe put Madrid ahead seconds after the break when he redirected a cross from Rodrygo. After Deniz Undav equalized for Stuttgart midway through the second half with a header, Rudiger restored Madrid’s advantage with a header and Endrick sealed it with a solo counterattack in stoppage time.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid. Real Madrid won 3-1.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior, right, tussles for the ball with Stuttgarts Josha Vagnoman
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, tussles for the ball with Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, tussles for the ball with Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid. Real Madrid won 3-1.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Stuttgarts Jeff Chabot, right, heads the ball next to Real Madrids Endrick
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot, right, heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Endrick | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot, right, heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Endrick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Endrick celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior runs after the ball
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs after the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs after the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Luka Modric, left, fights for the ball with Stuttgarts Jamie Leweling
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, fights for the ball with Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, fights for the ball with Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Jude Bellingham, left, vies for the ball with Stuttgarts Jeff Chabot
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrids Dani Carvajal, left, shoots the ball next to Stuttgarts Angelo Stiller
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, shoots the ball next to Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, shoots the ball next to Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Stuttgarts Chris Fuehrich, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrids Dani Carvajal
Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart: Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

