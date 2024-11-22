Football

Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch

Here are the live-streaming, head-to-head record and other details of the Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 football match

NorthEast United FC ISL
NorthEast United FC. Photo: File
After the international break, Punjab FC will return to action against NorthEast United in their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash on November 23, Saturday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. (More Football News)

Surprising but true, the Highlanders are still searching for their first-ever win against the Shers. NorthEast United have never managed to beat Punjab FC, and the last time they met, it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Delhi.

Currently, Punjab FC sit sixth in the ISL standings with 12 points from six matches (four wins and two losses). However, they are eager to bounce back after suffering a narrow 1-2 defeat to Goa FC in their previous outing.

On the other hand, NorthEast United are third on the table with 12 points from eight matches (three wins, three draws, and two losses). The Highlanders enter the match on the back of a spirited 2-2 draw against table-toppers Bengaluru FC.

Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United Head To Head:

Matches Played - 2

Punjab FC Won - 1

NorthEast United Won - 0

Drawn - 1

Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 23 at 5:00 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Where will the Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?

The Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

