Punjab FC 0-0 NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Highlanders Seek First Victory Over Shers

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. ISL | FDSL

After the international break, the action returns in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season as Punjab FC host NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi for a crucial Matchweek 9 fixture. Both teams are looking to bounce back after missing out on playoff qualification last season, with NorthEast United finishing seventh and Punjab FC trailing in eighth. This season, they’ve both started strong, with NorthEast United sitting third on the table with 12 points from three wins and as many draws in eight games. Meanwhile, Punjab FC has secured four victories in six matches, claiming the sixth spot. In their past encounters, Punjab FC won the first match, while the second ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning the Highlanders are yet to win against the Shers. Follow the live score and updates from the PBFC vs NEUFC match right here!

LIVE UPDATES

23 Nov 2024, 05:06:50 pm IST Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Action Begins Punjab FC, draped in orange, and NorthEast United, in white, are back on the field after the international break, and the excitement is palpable. The opening five minutes have seen the Highlanders take an aggressive approach, but the Shers' defense remains solid and unyielding. PBFC 0-0 NEUFC'4

23 Nov 2024, 04:35:09 pm IST Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head ISL Standings

23 Nov 2024, 04:01:36 pm IST Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United Head To Head: Matches Played - 2 Punjab FC Won - 1 NorthEast United Won - 0 Drawn - 1