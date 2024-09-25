Football

Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Panagiotis Dilmperis' Men Aim To Maintain Perfect Start

Catch the live action and updates from the Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
25 September 2024
25 September 2024
Punjab FC players. X/rgpunjabfc
Welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts have played two matches and have notched up six points and are placed third on the table, while Hyderabad have just played a game, and will be looking to change things around after their defeat at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts are unbeaten against Hyderabad FC in ISL (P2 W1 D1), and will be hopeful of continuing the same at home. Catch the live action from the match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League between Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tanzania Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 15
  2. UAE Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 35
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Impressive Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli Drop In Major Shake-Up
  4. England Vs Australia, 4th ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  5. Ben Stokes: All-Rounder Ready To Take Back His White-Ball Retirement If Brendon McCullum Calls
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Not Worried As Los Blancos Survive Scare In Italian's 300th Game
  2. Premier League: Man City Confirm Rodri Has Ligament Injury With Tests Ongoing
  3. Walsall Vs Leicester City: Steve Cooper Desperate To Build Foxes Goodwill Amid Fan Unrest
  4. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  5. EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  2. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  3. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  5. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Artificial Rain, Drone Monitoring, Special Task Force: What Is Delhi Govt’s Winter Action Plan?
  2. At 44%, India Outperforms Global Reduction Rate In HIV Infections | Country's HIV Stats
  3. Day In Pics: September 25 2024
  4. TMC MLA Urges For Grand Durga Puja Celebrations, Sparks Row
  5. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls