Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Panagiotis Dilmperis' Men Aim To Maintain Perfect Start

Punjab FC players. X/rgpunjabfc

Welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts have played two matches and have notched up six points and are placed third on the table, while Hyderabad have just played a game, and will be looking to change things around after their defeat at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts are unbeaten against Hyderabad FC in ISL (P2 W1 D1), and will be hopeful of continuing the same at home. Catch the live action from the match, right here

LIVE UPDATES