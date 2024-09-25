Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Panagiotis Dilmperis' Men Aim To Maintain Perfect Start

Welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts have played two matches and have notched up six points and are placed third on the table, while Hyderabad have just played a game, and will be looking to change things around after their defeat at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts are unbeaten against Hyderabad FC in ISL (P2 W1 D1), and will be hopeful of continuing the same at home. Catch the live action from the match, right here
The Indian Super League between Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.