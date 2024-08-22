Emiliano Martinez wants to win a trophy with Aston Villa after penning a new long-term contract with the club. (More Football News)
The Argentina goalkeeper has signed a new deal to remain at Villa Park until 2029, having impressed since joining the club from Arsenal in September 2020.
The World Cup winner is delighted with the constant progression of the club, culminating in Champions League qualification last season, but he still hopes to achieve more success in the coming years.
He told the club's website: "Since I joined the club, my dream was to be in the Champions League. We have achieved that. Like I said, the club is improving every year."
Martinez, who has won two Copa America titles with his national side along with the World Cup, now wants to translate his international success to the club stage, as Villa have been without a major honour since 1996.
He added: “I achieved everything in international football with Argentina and now I still think we can win a trophy here.
“That is something missing in this club. And I will have a go here in the next four years to achieve that.”