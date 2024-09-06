Football

POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal in Portugal’s Nations League match against Croatia on Thursday. The star forward found the net in the 34th minute at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. It was the 131st goal of his international career. The goal put Portugal up 2-0. Croatia later made it 2-1. He is the first man to reach the 900-goal milestone in official matches for club and country.