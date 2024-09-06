Football

POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal in Portugal’s Nations League match against Croatia on Thursday. The star forward found the net in the 34th minute at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. It was the 131st goal of his international career. The goal put Portugal up 2-0. Croatia later made it 2-1. He is the first man to reach the 900-goal milestone in official matches for club and country.

2024-25 Nations League Football Portugal vs Croatia: Portugal's Ruben Dias, center, and Portugal's Diogo Jota, right, applaud the crowd after the match | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Ruben Dias, center, and Portugal's Diogo Jota, right, applaud the crowd after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free-kick during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Vitinha, right, chases Croatia's Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Diogo Dalot, center, scores an own goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Vitinha, left, chases Croatia's Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric takes a shot as Portugal's Nuno Mendes challenges during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal players celebrate after Diogo Dalot, obscured, scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Portugal's Nuno Mendes, left, is chased by Croatia's Mario Pasalic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

A banner to former Portugal international, Pepe, is unfurled before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

