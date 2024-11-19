Scotland players greet after the end of the Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Scotland's Andy Robertson, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Scotland's Andy Robertson controls the ball as he jumps over Poland's Kamil Piatkowski during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Poland's Kamil Piatkowski, left, celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Scotland's Andy Robertson reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, controls the ball by Poland's Jakub Kiwior during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, and Poland's Kamil Piatkowski fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski stops the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Scotland's John McGinn, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.