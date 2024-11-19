Football

Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson scored an injury-time header to give Scotland a 2-1 win over Poland in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday (November 18,2024) and send the hosts down into League B. Scotland have a playoff to secure their League A status. The visitors were 1-0 up after three minutes in Warsaw. Billy Gilmour’s threaded pass found Ben Doak, who rolled the ball to John McGinn to score his second goal in four days. Kamil Piatkowski lashed a stunning strike into the top corner of the net to equalize 14 minutes into the second period, but Robertson headed the decider in the third minute of stoppage time.