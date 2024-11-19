Football

Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson scored an injury-time header to give Scotland a 2-1 win over Poland in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday (November 18,2024) and send the hosts down into League B. Scotland have a playoff to secure their League A status. The visitors were 1-0 up after three minutes in Warsaw. Billy Gilmour’s threaded pass found Ben Doak, who rolled the ball to John McGinn to score his second goal in four days. Kamil Piatkowski lashed a stunning strike into the top corner of the net to equalize 14 minutes into the second period, but Robertson headed the decider in the third minute of stoppage time.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery
Nations League Soccer: Scotland players greet the fans after the end of the match | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Scotland players greet after the end of the Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

2/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_Andy Robertson
Nations League Soccer: Scotland's Andy Robertson, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Scotland's Andy Robertson, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

3/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_ Andy Robertson
Nations League Soccer: Scotland's Andy Robertson controls the ball as he jumps over Poland's Kamil Piatkowski | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Scotland's Andy Robertson controls the ball as he jumps over Poland's Kamil Piatkowski during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

4/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_Kamil Piatkowski
Nations League Soccer: Poland's Kamil Piatkowski, left, celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Poland's Kamil Piatkowski, left, celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

5/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_Andy Robertson
Nations League Soccer: Scotland's Andy Robertson reacts | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Scotland's Andy Robertson reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

6/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_Scott McTominay
Nations League Soccer: Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, controls the ball by Poland's Jakub Kiwior | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, controls the ball by Poland's Jakub Kiwior during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

7/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_Scott McTominay
Nations League Soccer: Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, and Poland's Kamil Piatkowski fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, and Poland's Kamil Piatkowski fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

8/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_Lukasz Skorupski
Nations League Soccer: Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski stops the ball | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski stops the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

9/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Poland vs Scotland football gallery_ John McGinn
Nations League Soccer: Scotland's John McGinn, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Scotland's John McGinn, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Scotland at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

PHOTOS

