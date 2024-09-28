Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Khalid Jamil's Men Look To Weave Magic In Bhubaneshwar

ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC
After their impressive showing against both Goa and Mumbai, Khalid Jamil has just made one change, and here is how Jamshedpur look against Odisha away from home
Odisha have not had that impressive start they would have hoped for in the first few games, however, Sergio Lobera has placed trust on his players, and here's how they lined-up at the Kalinga
We are just about 50 minutes away from kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium on this super Saturday, and both teams seem full of smiles. However, who which team will be smiling at the end of the first game in our double header? It should be a cracking contest.
Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will kick off at 5:00pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.