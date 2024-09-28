Football

Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Khalid Jamil's Men Look To Weave Magic In Bhubaneshwar

Catch the live scores and updates from the Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25, right here

Vignesh Bharadwaj
28 September 2024
Jamshedpur FC players celebrating after the win over Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: ISL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25. Khalid Jamil’s men have been sensational so far in their campaign and will look to maintain their perfect run, while Sergio Lobera’s troops aim to register their first points of the campaign. Follow all the live action and updates from the match, right here
ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC

After their impressive showing against both Goa and Mumbai, Khalid Jamil has just made one change, and here is how Jamshedpur look against Odisha away from home

ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC

Odisha have not had that impressive start they would have hoped for in the first few games, however, Sergio Lobera has placed trust on his players, and here's how they lined-up at the Kalinga

ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC

We are just about 50 minutes away from kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium on this super Saturday, and both teams seem full of smiles. However, who which team will be smiling at the end of the first game in our double header? It should be a cracking contest.

Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will kick off at 5:00pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

