Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Khalid Jamil's Men Look To Weave Magic In Bhubaneshwar

Welcome to the live coverage of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25. Khalid Jamil’s men have been sensational so far in their campaign and will look to maintain their perfect run, while Sergio Lobera’s troops aim to register their first points of the campaign. Follow all the live action and updates from the match, right here

After their impressive showing against both Goa and Mumbai, Khalid Jamil has just made one change, and here is how Jamshedpur look against Odisha away from home. Khalid Jamil makes only one change to the lineup as Seiminlen Doungel starts today.



Odisha have not had that impressive start they would have hoped for in the first few games, however, Sergio Lobera has placed trust on his players, and here's how they lined-up at the Kalinga. Head Coach Sergio Lobera names his lineup to face the Men of Steel at the Kalinga. Amrinder is in goal, Fall leads the defense, Jahouh is back in midfield and Diego leads the line.



28 Sept 2024, 04:11:27 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC We are just about 50 minutes away from kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium on this super Saturday, and both teams seem full of smiles. However, who which team will be smiling at the end of the first game in our double header? It should be a cracking contest.