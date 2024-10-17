NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC; Highlanders Begin On A High Again

The Highlanders welcome Chennaiyin FC to their own turf. X/NEUtdFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match at the Indian Super League 2024-25. The football action in India's top flight league resumes today with the reigning Durand Cup champions taking on former ISL champions. Both sides are stuck in the mid table as of now. NorthEast United FC have won just one out of their four games with two draws and a loss. Chennaiyin FC have played three but also won just one with the Marina Machans seeing seeing a draw and a loss in the other two games. The winner of this game will have the chance to lead the middle table teams, so valuable three points on offer for both sides today. Follow live scores and updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Oct 2024, 07:56:19 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC 24' Chennaiyin have kept the ball and have made a few good chances but NorthEast United have really really threatened to double their lead. An interesting stat coming: Chennaiyin FC have not yet scored in the first half of this Indian Super League.

17 Oct 2024, 07:54:35 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC 21' Brilliant run by Jithin into the Chennaiyin box he pushes it to Nestor who instead of taking the shot choses to pass it to Alaaeddine Ajaraie who perhaps takes just a bit of extra time to take the shot from the left side of the box and could not find the gap in the Chenniyin defence. Good chance for NorthEast but a goal kick for Chennaiyin.

17 Oct 2024, 07:45:14 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC 10' A bit of back and forth. NorthEast came close once more and Nestor Albiach this time decided that it was better to pass the ball to his teammate but the shot ultimately was off-target. Chennaiyin are managing to get into the NorthEast box but they have not quite troubled the Highlanders' defence so far.

17 Oct 2024, 07:36:48 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC 5' NorthEast United FC Score! The Highlanders are ahead once again. Nestor Albiach is the scorer and some really good teamwork all around from the Highlanders. A brilliant counter-attack and it was really easy for Nestor in the end. Just a simple tap into the goal. Parthib gets the assist. A really good pass from him which finds Nestor in the perfect position. NorthEast United FC have taken lead in all five matches that they have played this season now.

17 Oct 2024, 07:33:42 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 0-0 CFC Opening whistle sounds and NorthEast United FC are up against Chennaiyin FC as the Indian Super League returns after the international break. Some quick action to begin the night. Both sides advancing deep into each other's halves. A bit of pressure put by Chennaiyin. A free kick and a corner but not a proper significant attack so far.

17 Oct 2024, 07:32:20 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score Our 1️⃣1️⃣ set to take the field against the Highlanders ⚔️👊#AllInForChennaiyin #ISL #NEUCFC | @Melbat_official pic.twitter.com/9EZw5CRqUX — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) October 17, 2024

17 Oct 2024, 07:31:39 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score Our Starting XI

🆚 Chennaiyin FC! 🏟️⚔️🔥#StrongerAsOne #8States1United #NEUCFC pic.twitter.com/aYDbEyg788 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 17, 2024

17 Oct 2024, 07:13:15 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score Here are a few stats to look at ahead of the NEUFC vs CFC kickoff: Chennaiyin FC’s Connor Shields has created 12 chances this season, only behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Greg Stewart (14).

Parthib Gogoi (2 goals, 2 assists) is just a goal contribution away from matching Seiminlen Doungel’s tally (4 goals and an assist) as the leading Indian goal contributor in this fixture. Parthib has a goal contribution in each of his last three ISL matches against the Marina Machans.

17 Oct 2024, 07:01:52 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score The two sides have met 20 times in Indian Super League history. Here is the head to head record: Chennaiyin FC: 8 NorthEast United FC: 7 Draw: 5

17 Oct 2024, 06:53:45 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score ISL resumes after the international break and we will soon begin with action. Two teams with just one win so far, NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will go up against each other. The two teams have also lost just one match. The Highlanders have drawn two while Chennaiyin FC have drawn one match.