Football

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC; Highlanders Begin On A High Again

Follow live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC right here

G
Gaurav Thakur
17 October 2024
17 October 2024
The Highlanders welcome Chennaiyin FC to their own turf. X/NEUtdFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match at the Indian Super League 2024-25. The football action in India's top flight league resumes today with the reigning Durand Cup champions taking on former ISL champions. Both sides are stuck in the mid table as of now. NorthEast United FC have won just one out of their four games with two draws and a loss. Chennaiyin FC have played three but also won just one with the Marina Machans seeing seeing a draw and a loss in the other two games. The winner of this game will have the chance to lead the middle table teams, so valuable three points on offer for both sides today. Follow live scores and updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC

24' Chennaiyin have kept the ball and have made a few good chances but NorthEast United have really really threatened to double their lead.

An interesting stat coming: Chennaiyin FC have not yet scored in the first half of this Indian Super League.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC

21' Brilliant run by Jithin into the Chennaiyin box he pushes it to Nestor who instead of taking the shot choses to pass it to Alaaeddine Ajaraie  who perhaps takes just a bit of extra time to take the shot from the left side of the box and could not find the gap in the Chenniyin defence. Good chance for NorthEast but a goal kick for Chennaiyin.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC

10' A bit of back and forth. NorthEast came close once more and Nestor Albiach this time decided that it was better to pass the ball to his teammate but the shot ultimately was off-target.

Chennaiyin are managing to get into the NorthEast box but they have not quite troubled the Highlanders' defence so far.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC

5' NorthEast United FC Score!

The Highlanders are ahead once again. Nestor Albiach is the scorer and some really good teamwork all around from the Highlanders. A brilliant counter-attack and it was really easy for Nestor in the end. Just a simple tap into the goal. Parthib gets the assist. A really good pass from him which finds Nestor in the perfect position.

NorthEast United FC have taken lead in all five matches that they have played this season now.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 0-0 CFC

Opening whistle sounds and NorthEast United FC are up against Chennaiyin FC as the Indian Super League returns after the international break.

Some quick action to begin the night. Both sides advancing deep into each other's halves. A bit of pressure put by Chennaiyin. A free kick and a corner but not a proper significant attack so far.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score

Here are a few stats to look at ahead of the NEUFC vs CFC kickoff:

  • Chennaiyin FC’s Connor Shields has created 12 chances this season, only behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Greg Stewart (14).

  • Parthib Gogoi (2 goals, 2 assists) is just a goal contribution away from matching Seiminlen Doungel’s tally (4 goals and an assist) as the leading Indian goal contributor in this fixture. Parthib has a goal contribution in each of his last three ISL matches against the Marina Machans.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score

The two sides have met 20 times in Indian Super League history. Here is the head to head record:

Chennaiyin FC: 8

NorthEast United FC: 7

Draw: 5

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score

ISL resumes after the international break and we will soon begin with action. Two teams with just one win so far, NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will go up against each other. The two teams have also lost just one match. The Highlanders have drawn two while Chennaiyin FC have drawn one match.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score

Welcome to the live coverage of the NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match at the Indian Super League 2024-25.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia-W Vs South Africa-W Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Proteas Bowlers Attack, AUS-W At 23/2 After 4 Overs
  2. IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Report: India In Trouble After Getting Out On 46; Kiwis Reach 180/3
  3. AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  4. SL Vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Score: West Indies Bat First With Aim To Win Series
  5. Delhi Capitals Announce Staff Changes Ahead Of IPL 2025: Rao As Director Of Cricket, Badani As Head Coach
Football News
  1. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC; Highlanders Begin On A High Again
  2. Twente Vs Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Catarina Macario Excluded From Squad - 'All Part Of Plan'
  3. St. Polten Women 2-3 Man City Women: Gareth Taylor Learns A 'Lesson' With UEFA Champions League Victory
  4. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  5. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  2. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  3. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
  4. What's In A Slogan? Jai Shri Ram: From Devotion To Intimidation
  5. “Raavan Knew His Fate, But Fought Till His Last Breath” |Interview With Chhau Dancer Sachin Mahato
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s October 7 Mastermind, Dead? Israel Military Investigates
  2. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  3. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  4. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
  5. Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy