NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

NorthEast United FC will take on Odisha FC in Round 7 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, November 3

NorthEast United players celebrating the goal. Photo: NorthEast United
The hosts will come into the contest after their sensational 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, and will be eyeing yet another win at home.

The hosts will come into the contest after their sensational 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, and will be eyeing yet another win at home. 

While on the other hand, Odisha FC have blown hot and cold in their last four games, with two wins and two draws, and will be hopeful of registering consistent wins looking to make the top 4. 

NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

In the previous 23 meetings between the two sides, Odisha FC have the clear advantage, winning 11 games, while the Highlanders have registered seven wins, with five games ending in a draw. 

NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 3 at 5:00pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where will the NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

