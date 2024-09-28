Anthony Gordon's second-half penalty saw Newcastle United come from behind to frustrate Premier League leaders Manchester City in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park. (More Football News)
Gordon, who has been at the centre of media speculation over his future this week, levelled the scores from 12 yards in the 58th minute, converting a spot-kick that he won after being tripped by Ederson.
Josko Gvardiol had nosed City ahead with a neat close-range finish in the 35th minute on Saturday.
Both sides saw chances go begging as they pushed for a winner, with Erling Haaland heading at Nick Pope late on as the Norway international fired a blank for the first time in the league this season.
Pep Guardiola's side sit top of the standings on 14 points, though they could be overtaken by Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal this weekend, with Newcastle rising to fifth.
Data Debrief: City struggle for goals
City may have extended their Premier League unbeaten run to 29 games in all competitions, but it is the first time they have drawn back-to-back league games since March.
Haaland, who has 10 goals already this season, failed to hit the back of the net despite having five shots (more than any of his team-mates), as he created 0.36 expected goals.
Gordon's spot-kick sealed the all-important point for Newcastle. He has won seven penalties in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, at least four more than any other player.
Meanwhile, Ederson has conceded more penalties in the competition than any other goalkeeper (six), and has failed to keep any of those out.