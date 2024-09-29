Football

Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in an English Premier League game for the first time in the 2024-25 season as Manchester City were held 1-1 by Newcastle United on Saturday (September 28) to drop points for the second straight weekend. It was City's first league match since influential midfielder Rodri was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and the champions were far from at their fluid best. Josko Gvardiol scored the goal that put City ahead in the 35th minute, and Anthony Gordon converted a penalty for Newcastle's equalizer in the 58th.