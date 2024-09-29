Football

Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in an English Premier League game for the first time in the 2024-25 season as Manchester City were held 1-1 by Newcastle United on Saturday (September 28) to drop points for the second straight weekend. It was City's first league match since influential midfielder Rodri was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and the champions were far from at their fluid best. Josko Gvardiol scored the goal that put City ahead in the 35th minute, and Anthony Gordon converted a penalty for Newcastle's equalizer in the 58th.

EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds the fans at the end of the match | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

2/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle Uniteds Joelinton, center, applauds the fans at the end of the match
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United's Joelinton, center, applauds the fans at the end of the match | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Joelinton, center, applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

3/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle Uniteds Harvey Barnes, right, fails to get on the end of a cross
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, right, fails to get on the end of a cross | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, right, fails to get on the end of a cross during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

4/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle Uniteds Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizing goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

5/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle Uniteds Harvey Barnes, left, and Manchester Citys Kyle Walker vie for the ball
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, left, and Manchester City's Kyle Walker vie for the ball | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, left, and Manchester City's Kyle Walker vie for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

6/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Manchester Citys Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring his sides first goal
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

7/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle Uniteds Fabian Schar, left, and Manchester Citys Jack Grealish battle for the ball
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, left, and Manchester City's Jack Grealish battle for the ball | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, left, and Manchester City's Jack Grealish battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

8/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, right, at the start of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

9/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on at the start of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

10/10
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle Uniteds Dan Burn, left, and Manchester Citys Erling Haaland battle for the ball
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle vs Manchester City: Newcastle United's Dan Burn, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland battle for the ball | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Dan Burn, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Next Inspection Scheduled For 12 PM IST As Field Dries Out
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Visitors Fight Back As Hosts Need Four More Wickets
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
  5. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs UAE
Football News
  1. Inter Miami Vs Charlotte, MLS: Messi's Goal In 1-1 Draw Brings Team Closer To Playoff Top Seed
  2. Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Injury Is 'Nothing Serious', Hopes Kompany
  4. Wolves Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Downplays Title Talk After 2-1 Win
  5. Genoa Vs Juventus: Thiago Motta Hails Talisman Dusan Vlahovic - Serie A Reactions
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  2. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  3. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
  4. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Rejig: Udhayanidhi To Swear In As Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji To Return To Council Of Ministers | Details
  5. J&K Twin Encounters: Police Constable Killed In Kathua; 2 Militants Eliminated, Officers Injured In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
World News
  1. Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc
  2. SpaceX Crew-9 Launches To Bring Home Starliner Astronauts | All About The Mission
  3. Israel-Hezbollah: ‘Measure Of Justice’, ‘Brutal Terrorist Act’ - Reactions To Nasrallah’s Death
  4. France: Hundreds Rally In Paris For Abortion Rights Across The Globe
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Next Inspection Scheduled For 12 PM IST As Field Dries Out
  2. Sangram Singh Targets MMA World Championship Title After Historic Debut Win
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs