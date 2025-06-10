Netherlands 8-0 Malta Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers: Dutch Thrash Opponents Thanks To Depay, Malen Brace

Netherlands Vs Malta Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch the highlights and updates from the football qualifying match between Netherlands & Malta, right here

World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer Finland vs Netherlands pics
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Finland vs Netherlands | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
The Netherlands wrecked havoc in Groningen as they thrashed a sorry Malta side 8-0 in World Cup 2026 qualifier match on Tuesday. The Oranje had braces from Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen with Depay equaling Robin van Persie's all-time scoring record with 50 goals. Catch the updates from the football qualifying match between Netherlands & Malta, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Netherlands Vs Malta Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-to-head

Matches - 6

Netherlands won - 6

Malta won - 0

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Malta Starting XI
Malta Starting XI

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje Lead

Oranje have taken a 1-0 lead against Malta thanks to Memphis Depay penalty.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje 2-0 Up

Wow! Memphis Depay is in some form! The former Atletico Madrid forward has made it 2-0 in Groningen. The Dutch are having a party tonight for sure.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje 3-0 Up

Malta could be in for a drubbing as they go 0-3 down against the Dutch with Virgil van Dijk being the latest recipient.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: In Other Group G Game

In the other Group G game on the night, Finland lead Robert Lewandowski-less Poland, 1-0 on the night, thanks to goal from J. Pohjanpalo.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Depay Record

Memphis Depay has tied up with Robin van Persie's Dutch all-time scoring record with 50th goal.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT

Half-time and so far so good, Netherlands are 3-0 at the break and Malta will hope it's not more, after the break.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 2nd Half Underway

Second-half underway in Groningen with Dutch looking to build on their 3-0 lead against a shattered Malta side.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Dutch Subs

Manager Ronald Koeman has rung in the changes with Matts Wiefer and Noa Lang making way. Liverpool pair of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have gone off.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Xavi Simons Goal

The Netherlands are 4-0 on the night with Xavi Simons adding another goal in the Oranje kitty.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Fifth Goal For Hosts

The Dutch are 5-0 up and this time it's Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen who adds the game's fifth goal. With over 15 minutes of game still to play, it could get even worse for the Maltin side.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: It's 7 And More To Come

Donyell Malen has scored a brace and also set up a goal for Noa Lang as the Oranje see themselves go 7-0 up against Malta.

Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Jamie Carragher's Son In Action

Wonder what has Jamie Carragher has made of his son's performance tonight, James. The Wigan Athletic defender has conceded 7-0 so won't be a good night in the Carragher household.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss