Netherlands Vs Malta Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-to-head
Matches - 6
Netherlands won - 6
Malta won - 0
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje Lead
Oranje have taken a 1-0 lead against Malta thanks to Memphis Depay penalty.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje 2-0 Up
Wow! Memphis Depay is in some form! The former Atletico Madrid forward has made it 2-0 in Groningen. The Dutch are having a party tonight for sure.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje 3-0 Up
Malta could be in for a drubbing as they go 0-3 down against the Dutch with Virgil van Dijk being the latest recipient.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: In Other Group G Game
In the other Group G game on the night, Finland lead Robert Lewandowski-less Poland, 1-0 on the night, thanks to goal from J. Pohjanpalo.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Depay Record
Memphis Depay has tied up with Robin van Persie's Dutch all-time scoring record with 50th goal.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT
Half-time and so far so good, Netherlands are 3-0 at the break and Malta will hope it's not more, after the break.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 2nd Half Underway
Second-half underway in Groningen with Dutch looking to build on their 3-0 lead against a shattered Malta side.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Dutch Subs
Manager Ronald Koeman has rung in the changes with Matts Wiefer and Noa Lang making way. Liverpool pair of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have gone off.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Xavi Simons Goal
The Netherlands are 4-0 on the night with Xavi Simons adding another goal in the Oranje kitty.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Fifth Goal For Hosts
The Dutch are 5-0 up and this time it's Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen who adds the game's fifth goal. With over 15 minutes of game still to play, it could get even worse for the Maltin side.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: It's 7 And More To Come
Donyell Malen has scored a brace and also set up a goal for Noa Lang as the Oranje see themselves go 7-0 up against Malta.
Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Jamie Carragher's Son In Action
Wonder what has Jamie Carragher has made of his son's performance tonight, James. The Wigan Athletic defender has conceded 7-0 so won't be a good night in the Carragher household.