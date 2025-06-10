FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Finland vs Netherlands | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP

The Netherlands wrecked havoc in Groningen as they thrashed a sorry Malta side 8-0 in World Cup 2026 qualifier match on Tuesday. The Oranje had braces from Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen with Depay equaling Robin van Persie's all-time scoring record with 50 goals. Catch the updates from the football qualifying match between Netherlands & Malta, right here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2025, 02:13:27 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT Great night in Groningen! 😍#NothingLikeOranje #NEDMLT pic.twitter.com/MyeUMK6zwq — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 10, 2025

10 Jun 2025, 11:47:54 pm IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-to-head Matches - 6 Netherlands won - 6 Malta won - 0

10 Jun 2025, 11:51:54 pm IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs Tonight’s 𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗝𝗘! 🦁#NothingLikeOranje #NEDMLT pic.twitter.com/AekIgv1cHS — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 10, 2025 Malta Starting XI

11 Jun 2025, 12:28:26 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje Lead Oranje have taken a 1-0 lead against Malta thanks to Memphis Depay penalty.

11 Jun 2025, 12:35:03 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje 2-0 Up Wow! Memphis Depay is in some form! The former Atletico Madrid forward has made it 2-0 in Groningen. The Dutch are having a party tonight for sure.

11 Jun 2025, 12:41:24 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Oranje 3-0 Up Malta could be in for a drubbing as they go 0-3 down against the Dutch with Virgil van Dijk being the latest recipient.

11 Jun 2025, 12:51:56 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: In Other Group G Game In the other Group G game on the night, Finland lead Robert Lewandowski-less Poland, 1-0 on the night, thanks to goal from J. Pohjanpalo.

11 Jun 2025, 01:03:42 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Depay Record Memphis Depay has tied up with Robin van Persie's Dutch all-time scoring record with 50th goal. 50 - Memphis Depay equalled Robin van Persie as @OnsOranje's all-time top goal scorer with 50 goals, doing so in exactly as many matches as Van Persie (102). Captured. pic.twitter.com/QwvOlT2MfM — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 10, 2025

11 Jun 2025, 01:08:02 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT Half-time and so far so good, Netherlands are 3-0 at the break and Malta will hope it's not more, after the break.

11 Jun 2025, 01:25:20 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 2nd Half Underway Second-half underway in Groningen with Dutch looking to build on their 3-0 lead against a shattered Malta side.

11 Jun 2025, 01:34:46 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Dutch Subs Manager Ronald Koeman has rung in the changes with Matts Wiefer and Noa Lang making way. Liverpool pair of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have gone off.

11 Jun 2025, 01:43:20 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Xavi Simons Goal The Netherlands are 4-0 on the night with Xavi Simons adding another goal in the Oranje kitty.

11 Jun 2025, 01:53:49 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Fifth Goal For Hosts The Dutch are 5-0 up and this time it's Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen who adds the game's fifth goal. With over 15 minutes of game still to play, it could get even worse for the Maltin side.

11 Jun 2025, 01:58:40 am IST Netherlands Vs Malta Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: It's 7 And More To Come Donyell Malen has scored a brace and also set up a goal for Noa Lang as the Oranje see themselves go 7-0 up against Malta.