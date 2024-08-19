Football

Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics

In Serie A's opening matchday, Hellas Verona defeated Napoli 3-0 on Sunday. Under Antonio Conte, Napoli faltered after conceding the first goal, with Conte describing the team's performance as 'melting like snow.' League debutants Dailon Livramento and Daniel Mosquera scored for Verona. Napoli also faced a setback with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffering an injury. Anguissa hit the crossbar in the 61st minute, but Verona extended their lead when Ondrej Duda set up Mosquera to score in the 75th minute.