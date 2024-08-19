Football

Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics

In Serie A's opening matchday, Hellas Verona defeated Napoli 3-0 on Sunday. Under Antonio Conte, Napoli faltered after conceding the first goal, with Conte describing the team's performance as 'melting like snow.' League debutants Dailon Livramento and Daniel Mosquera scored for Verona. Napoli also faced a setback with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffering an injury. Anguissa hit the crossbar in the 61st minute, but Verona extended their lead when Ondrej Duda set up Mosquera to score in the 75th minute.

Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Hellas Verona's Daniel Mosquera, right, celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Hellas Verona's Daniel Mosquera, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

2/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napolis Pasquale Mazzocchi, left, and Hellas Veronas Dailon Livramento in action
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi, left, and Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento in action | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi, left, and Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

3/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napolis Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left, and Hellas Veronas Martin Frese fight for the ball
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left, and Hellas Verona's Martin Frese fight for the ball | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left, and Hellas Verona's Martin Frese in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

4/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Hellas Veronas Dailon Livramento celebrates scoring a goal
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

5/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napolis Pasquale Mazzocchi and Hellas Veronas Martin Frese in action during a Serie A match
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi and Hellas Verona's Martin Frese in action during a Serie A match | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi, left, and Hellas Verona's Martin Frese in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

6/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, and Dailon Livramento in action during the Serie A soccer match
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, and Dailon Livramento in action during the Serie A soccer match | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, and Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

7/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napolis Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, and Hellas Veronas Martin Frese fight for the ball
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, and Hellas Verona's Martin Frese fight for the ball | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, and Hellas Verona's Martin Frese in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

8/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napolis Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Hellas Veronas Dailon Livramento in action
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento in action | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, and Hellas Verona's Dailon Livramento in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

9/9
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napolis Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Hellas Veronas Ondrej Duda in action
Serie A, Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Hellas Verona's Ondrej Duda in action | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Hellas Verona's Ondrej Duda, left, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Napoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy.

