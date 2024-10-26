Football

Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Preview, Indian Super League: All You Need To Know About MCFC Vs OFC Match

Despite a mixed start to the season, Mumbai City FC head into the fixture to take on Odisha on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over FC Goa. Here are the preview and live-streaming details of the match

Mumbai City Football Club. Photo: X | Mumbai City FC
Fresh off a thrilling home victory against East Bengal, Odisha FC will seek to break their away game losing streak when they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL at the Mumbai Football Arena on October 27, Sunday. (Full Coverage | Points Table |More Football News)

The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, this time at the helm of Odisha FC.

Lobera, who led Mumbai City FC to a historic double in the 2020-21 season, remains cherished by the West Coast Brigade, promising an emotional return for the Spaniard.

Odisha FC would want to improve upon the fact that they have conceded two-plus goals in each of their last four matches on the road.

Lobera will insist on greater defensive discipline from his players especially when they are travelling, and given Mumbai City’s constant appliance of pressure in the final third, the visitors need to be wary of giving Petr Kratky’s side too much space to work around with as well.

"We’re pleased with our recent performances but recognize there’s room to grow. Every match is a new challenge, and Mumbai will test us. We’re confident but focused," Lobera said.

Despite a mixed start to the season, Mumbai City FC head into the fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over FC Goa.

Goals from Nikos Karelis and Yoell van Nieff helped secure their first victory of this season. The Islanders, currently outside the top six in the table, will be banking on their home advantage.

"We still need to improve a lot of football, but we are on a good pathway. The boys are together, which is very important, and fighting until the last minute,” Kratky said.

"So, I'm very happy for the group, and again, it's part of the football, where we need to just go game by game, and now we have to focus on the other one."

Mumbai have demonstrated scoring prowess against Odisha FC, netting at least twice in each of their last eight encounters with the Juggernauts.

Currently, on a five-match unbeaten streak against Odisha FC, the Islanders will look to extend their offensive dominance, driven by home support.

Mumbai might look to unveil their trump card in Bipin Singh for this game, as the winger has recorded nine goal contributions in the fixtures against Odisha FC in the ISL.

For Odisha FC, Hugo Boumous will be key. He has settled quickly into the team, setting up three goals in this campaign thus far.

Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Details:

When Is Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match?

The Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match will take place on October 27, Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match?

The Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024/25 match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Mumbai City FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, TP Rehnesh, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Mehtab Singh, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Valpuia, Nathan Asher Rodrigues, Halen Nongtdu, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Hardik Bhatt.

Midfielders: Yoell van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Franklin Robin Nazareth, Hitesh Sharma, Gyamar Nikum, Noufal P.N, Jon Toral, Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzoro.

Forwards: Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh, Nikolas Karelis, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ayush Chhikara

Odisha FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, Anuj Kumar

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Paogoumang Singson, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Saviour Gama, Amey Ranawade, Tankadhar Bag, Lalhrezuala Sailung

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Rohit Kumar, Moirangthem Thoiba, Lenny Rodrigues, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlring (Puitea), Raynier Fernandes, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Hugo Boumous, Givson Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga,

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Rahim Ali, Roy Krishna, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh

(With PTI Inputs)

