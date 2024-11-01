Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in matchweek 7 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3. (More Football News)
Mumbai City FC have registered just one win in their last five fixtures, and will be very much hopeful of stringing in a few wins as they are currently placed ninth on the points table, with six points.
Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, sit just above them at eighth, with eight points, having won two in their last five encounters. With both sides eyeing crucial three points, this one promises to be a cracking encounter.
Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the Indian Super League, with the Islanders coming out victorious in nine games, while the Blasters from Kerala have won five. Six games have ended in a draw.
Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
The Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 3 at 7:30pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.
Where will the Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.