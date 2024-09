Football

ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics

Mohun Bagan's defensive frailties haunted them once again within a fortnight, as they squandered a two-goal lead to play out a 2-2 draw with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League opening match on Friday. Mumbai City's Tiri gave his former side Mohun Bagan an early lead with an own goal in the ninth minute before scoring for his current team's first goal of the day in the 70th minute. Alberto Rodriguez gave the Mariners a two-goal advantage with a 28th minute strike. Amid a heavy downpour, Mumbai City FC mounted a strong comeback in the second-half equalising through substitute Thaer Krouma to secure a crucial away point.