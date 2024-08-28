Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal match of Durand Cup against Bengaluru FC, at VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during the 2nd semifinal match of Durand Cup against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Bengaluru FC players vie for the ball during the 2nd semifinal match of Durand Cup against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants supporters hold a banner in protest demanding justice in the alleged murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor during the 2nd semifinal match of Durand Cup against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.
