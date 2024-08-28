Football

Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final

Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged an incredible comeback-from two goals down, the team managed to level 2-2 in regulation time-against Bengaluru FC. Ultimately, in the penalty shootout, Mohun Bagan won 4-3 to seal their passage to the Durand Cup 2024 final. The semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium saw a pleasure-filled match between two attack-minded teams, but Mohun Bagan showed more grit and will to win the match. Yet again, it was one moment of brilliance from the goalie that helped the Mariners into their 30th final, as Vishal Kaith, the shootout hero for Mohun Bagan, saved last two crucial penalties. Mohun Bagan will take on NorthEast United FC in the final scheduled on Saturday.