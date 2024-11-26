After the international break, former table-toppers Bengaluru FC will head to Kolkata for their ISL 2024-25 matchweek 9 clash against Mohammedan Sporting, set to take place on November 27, Wednesday, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium. (More Football News)
Mohammedan Sporting are eager to find their rhythm, reeling from a disappointing 0-0 draw against East Bengal FC. They are currently languishing in 12th place, with just five points from seven matches--one win, two draws, and four losses.
On the other hand, Bengaluru FC will be looking to bounce back after being overtaken by Mohun Bagan at the top of the standings. With 17 points, the Blues are second due to a difference in goal average and goal difference. They come into this match after a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC, hoping to regain their momentum. They have played eight matches and faced only on defeat, two ended in a draw.
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Bengaluru FC Head To Head
Matches Played – 3
Mohammedan SC wins – 0
Bengaluru FC wins – 3
Draws – 0
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Mohammedan Sporting Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Mohammedan Sporting Vs Bengaluru FC , ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, November 27, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the Mohammedan Sporting Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
Indian Super League 2024-25 matches are being streamed live free on JioCinema (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam) and telecast live on Sports 18 — 3 (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam), Asianet Plus (Malayalam). Additionally Sports 18 — 1, Sports 18 — 2 and Sports 18 — Khel is also telecasting select ISL matches LIVE.